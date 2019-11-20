3 takeaways from the No. 25 Huskies’ victory over Maine

No. 25 Washington rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Tennessee with a 72-53 home victory over Maine on Tuesday night. The Huskies will return to Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday to play Montana before facing San Diego in another home game on Sunday.

Until then, here are three takeaways from UW’s bounce-back victory over the Black Bears.

Switching defenses an effective plan

Head coach Mike Hopkins made it clear heading into the season that UW would be playing both zone and man-to-man defense this season. That was a surprise coming from a coach who ran a two-three zone almost exclusively in his first two seasons with the Huskies.

But this roster’s combination of length, athleticism and height makes it suited to running both defenses. On Tuesday night, the Huskies opened in man-to-man and forced a shot clock violation on the first possession. Later, they switched to zone. And then back again.

Hopkins has made it clear he believes teams can only truly excel at one defense. He’s also made it clear that for these Huskies, that’s the zone. But being able to switch back-and-forth often confuses opponents, and that’s what Hopkins is counting on.

“I thought our man was disruptive,” Hopkins said. “Jaden McDaniels, his size on their point guard who is a really good passer and player. We did a really good job on him. I thought Jaden really set the tone in that regard. … We got into the zone with Sammy (Timmins) and those guys did a really good job. We were active. We got into transition. We forced them to end shot clocks. We rebounded and we ran.”

Junor Nahziah Carter said switching defenses isn’t a challenge for the Huskies, it’s a weapon.

“If you’re playing very well in the zone and then come out in man, the other team, they go into their timeout trying to figure out how to score against the zone and we come out in man,” Carter said. “It just kind of messes them up. They’ll probably turn the ball over or take a bad shot early. Being able to switch through both is good for us.”

The Huskies got beat a few times while running man-to-man, but Hopkins still felt like it was disruptive. Once the opponent gets tired, he said, it’s more difficult to shoot against the zone.

“You have different weapons, different options that you can do and that can be disruptive,” Hopkins said. “You don’t just do it to do it. You do it to take something away. One thing I will tell you is with our length, if we can get this zone going, could be really, really disruptive.”

The slow starts continue

UW got off to another slow start on Tuesday night, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight. The Huskies can see the problem and they understand it. They know, conceptually, that they have to fix it. Actually fixing it, though, is proving more difficult.

“Just coming out with energy,” said freshman Isaiah Stewart. “We got to stop the slow starts. We can’t continue to do that. As you see, we come out slow against Tennessee and we were playing down, playing from behind the whole game. Basically bringing that energy from the beginning. That’s something we definitely have to stop in order for us to be great.”

The win over Maine was the first game this season where UW went into halftime with a lead. But with 11:56 left in the first half, the score was tied at 11. The Huskies pulled away by outscoring Maine 27-9 over the remainder of the first half.

UW trailed Baylor 31-24 at halftime before going on a run in the final 8 minutes to secure a victory. The Huskies were tied with Mount St. Mary’s before pulling away in the second half. And in the loss to Tennessee on Saturday, they trailed 40-28 at the break and never recovered.

Turnovers have been an issue, especially in the first half. The Huskies are still getting used to playing with each other, which has led to miscues and mistakes. Hopkins expected as much, just as he expects UW to continue to jell as the season moves forward.

Right now, the Huskies are in the midst of a seven-game stretch at home — the perfect opportunity to fix its first-half issues before Pac-12 play opens in January.

They just have to figure out how.

“Slow starts, that’s something we just have to cut out,” Stewart said. “In order to reach our goals, we can’t continue to come out and start slow.”

Jaden McDaniels struggling offensively

In his season debut, five-star freshman Jaden McDaniels shot 5-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-2 from the 3-point line, and scored 18 points. His performance helped lead the Huskies to a victory over No. 24 Baylor.

In the past three games, McDaniels has shot a combined 12-of-43 from the field and 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. In the Huskies’ victory over Maine on Tuesday night, McDaniels reached double figures for the third time this season with 11 points. But he shot 4-of-17, 0-for-4 from the 3-point line and didn’t hit a shot until the second half.

McDaniels has attempted 34 shots in the last two games. He’s made just 10 of them. McDaniels has also turned the ball over 16 times this season, an average of 4.0 turnovers per game.

It hasn’t been the ideal start to McDaniels’ UW career, one that will likely last a single season. But it’s too early to hit the panic button for the projected 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick. McDaniels’ talent and athleticism are undeniable. Even when he’s struggling offensively, he’s a force on defense and a menace at the top of the two-three zone.

Asked about McDaniels’ recent struggles after the victory over Maine, that’s where Hopkins decided to focus his attention.

“He’s fine,” Hopkins said. “He’s a young player. We’re putting him in certain situations. He’s going to have great nights. He’s going to have average nights. The thing that he did tonight regardless of that is play great defense. He rebounded. He was disruptive. He’s got great instincts.

“You can’t control making and missing shots but you can control your effort and defensive intensity. He had a couple of great passes for plays tonight for guys. He’s an exceptional player. They’ll fall for him. He’s pretty special.”