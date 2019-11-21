Huskies’ offense looking to get back on track against Colorado

Washington’s offense and defense entered the second bye week heading in different directions.

The Huskies’ defense took a step forward in the 19-7 victory over Oregon State. They held the Beavers to 119 total yards and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the first time this season. It was a performance that had defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake grinning in the postgame interview room.

But the other side of the ball was a different story. Quarterback Jacob Eason completed just 16-of-32 passes for 175 yards and two interceptions. Only four players caught a pass, including just two wide receivers in Terrell Bynum and Aaron Fuller. There were dropped passes and stalled drives and continued red-zone struggles. UW managed just two touchdowns, and one was a 60-yard run from Salvon Ahmed.

Head coach Chris Petersen spent a large portion of his press conference on Monday talking about the Huskies’ offensive struggles, particularly when it comes to the passing game. Asked if the problem stemmed from the quarterback or the receivers, Petersen drew the line somewhere in the middle.

“It can be a little bit of all those things,” he said. “It’s not ever any one thing. This time, it would have been nice to maybe have (the ball) out a little earlier. Sometimes, it’s like, ‘That is a beautiful ball’ and the guy knows it’s a beautiful ball and takes his off of it to run with it. We get a fifty-fifty ball ... that our guy should have and it’s like, ‘Really? I could probably catch that one.’ And they’ll catch a ball like that 49 out of 50 times. So, we just keep trying to recreate those things in practice. That’s what we do.”

Eason has thrown four interceptions in UW’s last two games, including two on a similar route that were returned for touchdowns. With Eason, Petersen said, sometimes it’s a “little bit trial by error.” While Eason started as a true freshman for Georgia, he’s now going through his first full season since 2016.

“He’s made that throw, both of those throws, a lot in practice,” Petersen said. “Both those interceptions aren’t new concepts to us. But, if you’re a little bit late in the game or maybe the look was a little bit different. … Those things happen that fast.

“And that’s what I kind of keep going back to with him. He’s a redshirt junior that’s played going on two years now. ... I do think he’s getting better with the reps that he’s getting, but it’s not going to be perfect and there’s going to be things he wishes he had back. The more he sees things, the better he gets.”

Now, the Huskies are entering their final two regular-season games of the year: On the road against Colorado on Saturday followed by the home finale against Washington State next week. The Buffaloes should give UW a chance to get back on track offensively. They rank 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (34.4 ppg) and total defense (480.1 ppg). Colorado also has the worst passing defense in the conference, allowing 316.0 yards per game.

“They’re an interesting group,” Eason said after practice on Wednesday. “They do some different things that we haven’t seen on third down. They put six or seven guys on the line of scrimmage. … We’re going to have decipher all that and get the ball out on some things. I think it will be a great match-up.”

One player Eason will have to be aware of? Colorado safety Mikial Onu, who is tied for the lead in the Pac-12 with four interceptions.

“Obviously, you recognize it,” Eason said. “He’s done a great job of getting turnovers all year. But you still got to go through your progressions and trust your guys to get open and go make plays on the ball. I think that’s part of the game of football that’s exciting because you do go up against guys like that.”

While the Huskies passing game is trying to bounce back, starting running back Salvon Ahmed is coming off a 178-yard, two-touchdown performance against Oregon State. Redshirt freshman Richard Newton also returned against the Beavers, carrying the ball a career-high 17 times for 58 yards in his first game back since suffering an injury against Stanford.

While run game coordinator and offensive line coach Scott Huff has been happy with the running game, he also knows the Huskies need to have a balanced attack.

And that’s what UW will be hoping for against Colorado.

“Certainly, we want to be explosive,” Huff said. “Some of our best games have come by getting the ball down the field, guys making plays. (Eason) can chuck it. You got to have guys going up and making plays. That gives us balance. It makes us explosive and that’s when we’re at our best for sure.”