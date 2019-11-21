Transfer point guard Quade Green getting second chance with Huskies

Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) shoots a free throw during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Quade Green wore No. 0 at Kentucky. But when he took the floor in Washington’s season opener, wearing a purple and gold jersey for the first time, he had a new number on his chest: 55. It was Green’s first number, the one he wore in his earliest days playing basketball.

But it represented something more.

“That’s one of the ways of telling me that I got to get back to myself,” Green said. “That’s basically what it is. Get in the grind, that extra grind. What you’ve been through coming up in Philadelphia and being that humble, gritty kid that you’ve always been.”

Later, as Huskies coach Mike Hopkins talked about Green, he returned to that same word — grit. He talks about that concept often, wanting it to define UW’s program. It’s a quality he searches for while recruiting. Green, who transferred to UW from Kentucky last season, more than fit the mold.

“What’s grittier than wanting a second chance of going out there and having something to prove,” Hopkins said, “and being a leader and wanting to win and being a part of something great? Those are all things when recruiting him early we knew that he had.”

Hopkins saw those qualities back when Green was a high school player at Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, where he won four state championships and finished with 1,853 career points. Coming out of high school, Green was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 26 player in the country. His list of offers featured many of the country’s top programs, and he chose Kentucky.

Green was originally a point guard for the Wildcats, starting 13 of the first 15 games of his college career. But when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started to emerge, Green began coming off the bench and spent more time playing off the ball. When he decided to transfer as a sophomore, searching for a fresh start, a familiar name came to mind.

Hopkins’ relationship with both Green and Neumann Goretti goes back years. He recruited there often, bringing several players to Syracuse when he was an assistant there. Carl Arrigale, Neumann Goretti’s head coach, considers Hopkins a friend. And Arrigale said he believed Syracuse was Green’s first choice before he was lured to Kentucky.

“I think it was a natural thing for those two guys to connect,” Arrigale said in a phone interview earlier this month. “It was just natural for him and Hop to talk about it and then natural that he went there.”

Asked what drew him back to Hopkins years later, Green’s response had little to do with basketball.

“He’s just always been energetic,” Green said. “He just always cared for people’s families and yourself and being a better person off the court, really. That’s one thing I needed help in, and me and Coach Hop have a good relationship right now.”

Green said nothing about the transition has been overly difficult, save for the stress fracture in his foot he spent the off-season rehabbing. He called Seattle’s rain beautiful, said he doesn’t often think about missing home. Classes are classes. And basketball? That’s just basketball. It’s muscle memory. While it took some time to get comfortable playing in games again, he had his best performance of the season against Maine on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

What he was really searching for comes back to that number change.

“Just had to get back to myself,” Green said. “I think I felt that when I came here.”

So, who is Quade Green?

“His basketball character, I think, is incredible,” Hopkins said. “Makes others around him better, wants to lead the team in assists, pushing the ball up. I think those are all things infectious and that’s what we’re preaching as a coaching staff. He’s been an extension of us.”

Said Arrigale: “He’s a likable kid. If he goes about it the right way, he’ll get these guys to follow him. He’s about winning. He understands winning. He’s the kind of guy that guys like to play with.”

Green is also a self-described gym rat who often returns to the court at Alaska Airlines Arena after games. It doesn’t matter how he performed — if he shot well or missed everything — he’s going to find his way back to the floor. Sometimes, he’ll emerge shortly after the final buzzer. Other times, he’ll walk back over at 3 a.m. It’s a routine that stretches back to his days at Kentucky.

“Just set the table by example,” Green said. “Being that example person who is always in the gym. (My teammates) see me working 24-7, getting treatment, always going to class, always doing the right things at the right time. That’s what you got to do.”