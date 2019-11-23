No. 25 UW Huskies-San Diego Toreros: What to watch for

NO. 25 WASHINGTON (4-1) VS. SAN DIEGO

When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Projected starters

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 7.4 ppg, 4.0 apg



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): 12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): 15.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 5.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

San Diego

G Joey Calcaterra, So. (6-3, 165: 14.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg



G Marion Humphrey, Fr. (6-2, 185): 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg



G Braun Hartfield, Jr. (6-6, 185): 10.0 rpg, 6.5 rpg



F James Jean-Marie, Jr. (6-7, 225) 8.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg



F Alex Floresca, Sr. (6-8, 240): 7.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Outlook: Washington is coming off a 73-56 victory over Montana that head coach Mike Hopkins compared to being stuck in a sand trap while golfing. Neither team was able to get into a rhythm as they turned the ball over a combined 41 times and were called for a total of 51 fouls.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart battled foul trouble but still finished with a team-high 18 points in just 15 minutes. Fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels had 14.

The game against San Diego will wrap up a stretch of three games in the six days. They’ll then be off until a matchup with South Dakota on Dec. 2.

UW and the Toreros played last season with the Huskies winning 66-63 as Jaylen Nowell hit two free throws to secure the victory with 25.4 seconds left. That San Diego team won 20 games for the second straight season and reached the NIT, where it lost to Memphis in the first round. But like UW, San Diego lost four starters from last season. The Toreros are replacing 72 percent of their scoring and 56 percent of their rebounding.

This season, the Toreros are led by sophomore guard Joey Calcaterra, who is shooting 38.7 percent from the 3-point line on the season. He’s now the leading scorer after averaging 2.8 points last season off the bench. San Diego was picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the West Coast Conference preseason poll.

The Toreros are coming off a 66-49 loss to San Diego State after falling behind 34-26 at the half. San Diego is averaging 63.3 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from the field and just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. It turns the ball over 17.3 times per game.