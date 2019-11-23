3 takeaways from the Huskies’ 73-56 win over Montana

It took longer than anticipated, but the No. 25 Washington Huskies (4-1) slipped away from Montana in the second half Friday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion for a 73-56 win.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart played limited minutes, but led all scorers with a career-high 18 points, while Jaden McDaniels (14 points) and Nahziah Carter (13) also reached double figures for the Huskies.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

STEWART CAN SCORE IN BUNCHES

Stewart led the Huskies in scoring for the third time in five games against Montana. He paced UW with 16 points in earlier wins over Mt. St. Mary’s and Maine, playing 30-plus minutes in both contests.

But, against the Grizzlies, he produced his game-high 18 points in less than 15 minutes.

In foul trouble most of the game, the young power forward logged just 14 minutes, 41 seconds on the court, but made each moment count.

“I thought that was big, him getting in foul trouble early, because there’s no one that can handle him,” Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. “When you have a player like that, you just keep feeding him. … (The foul trouble) was a challenge, but he’s as good as anybody in the country. That’s pretty good points per minute.”

Stewart opened the game with five points — including a pair of layups — in the first three minutes before heading to the bench with two fouls not long after. He picked up his third with 10:53 remaining and sat out the rest of the half.

He played just four possessions in the second half before he was called four his fourth foul with less than two minutes gone. He didn’t check back in until the 8:45 mark, but drew a foul on UW’s next possession, and tallied seven free throws and a trio of late baskets as part of the Huskies’ decisive run down the stretch.

Stewart finished 5-for-7 from the floor and 8-for-9 from the free throw line, pushing his season field goal percentage to 59.3, a team-high among players averaging more than two minutes per game.

FREE THROWS ARE FALLING, BUT 3-POINTERS AREN’T

The Huskies shot 19-for-42 (45.2 percent) from the floor against Montana, nearly matching their season-best 45.3 against Baylor in their season opener.

They’ve finished 40 percent or better in each of their five games. Some shots are falling — they just aren’t long jumpers.

UW took 11 shots from the perimeter Friday night — some contested, but mostly good looks, Hopkins said — and didn’t make any, dropping its season average to a troubling 26 percent. In their past two games, the Huskies are 9-for-38 from 3-point range.

“Our legs probbaly weren’t under us this game, but we’re just going to keep shooting,” Huskies guard Jamal Bey said. “We’ll practice (Saturday), get more shots up, just be ready for the next one.”

Though the 3-pointers weren’t falling against Montana, the free throws started to. After converting just half of their free throw attempts in each of their three previous games, the Huskies responded by shooting a season-high 76.1 percent from the line, making 35 of their 46 attempts.

MAYBE THE HUSKIES NEEDED A WIN LIKE THIS

There were 51 total fouls between the Huskies and Montana, 59 free throws attempted, 41 turnovers and stoppages in play seemingly every few seconds.

But, it was a win.

“In a basketball game, you’re just trying to find a way,” Hopkins said. “Tonight I had a lot of crazy lineups in. We were rotating players ... and just trying to keep energy in the game.

“For the most part I thought we played exceptionally hard. I don’t think that we played exceptionally smart. We had some unforced turnovers, some plays you just can’t make. But, we competed.”

Facing — and overcoming — that type of adversity in a nonconference game early in the season has its benefits.

“The earlier you can go through that as a team and learn how to get through that ... that’s all experiences we can get better from,” Huskies forward Sam Timmins said.

“There were a lot of challenging times, and you get better through challenging times,” Hopkins said.