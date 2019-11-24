Offense struggles (again) in Huskies’ loss to Colorado

Washington running back Salvon Ahmed, left, is pushed out of bound by Colorado linebacker Nate Landman during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Jacob Eason has thrown five interceptions in the last three games, including two that were returned for touchdowns. In the Huskies’ past two games — a victory over Oregon State and a loss to Colorado — Eason has completed a combined 37-of-66 passes for 380 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

A UW offense that looked listless in a 19-7 victory over Oregon State two weeks ago somehow got worse against Colorado. The Huskies got marginally better in the second half in the loss to the Buffaloes: 14 points to 0, 147 yards to 91, 4.2 yards per play to 2.8, 11 first downs to 6. But that improvement wasn’t enough to overcome a 13-0 deficit.

Even after halftime, UW failed to take advantage of opportunities. When Aaron Fuller returned a punt 52-yards to set the Huskies up at Colorado’s 37-yard line with 6:58 remaining, UW didn’t score. It went three-and-out instead. The Buffaloes were then able to run out the clock.

“I think, as a team, we’ve been too inconsistent to win games, obviously,” said tight end Cade Otton. “It starts with me. It starts with executing in practice. It didn’t translate in the game today. It’s disappointing but we got to keep going to work and win or lose, we’re still building. We’re still a team. We’ll stick together.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Against the Beavers, UW was at least able to get something going on the ground. Salvon Ahmed had a career game, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as the Huskies racked up 245 rushing yards. But even the ground game was struggling against Colorado. UW finished with 32 total rushing yards. Without Eason’s -29, Ahmed and Richard Newton combined for 61 yards on 25 carries.

“I got to look at that,” Petersen said of the ground game. “I really don’t (know). That’s part of our game. That’s our game, it really is. I got to put the tape on. The guys were not executing, for sure. It was not a bunch of new schemes they had or anything like that.”

Petersen said he would have to look at the Huskies’ performance before and after right guard Jaxson Kirkland exited the game with what appeared to be a leg injury. Kirkland left the field with the help of trainers with about 7 minutes left in the first quarter. Petersen said he didn’t have an update on Kirkland’s status after the game.

Under pressure (and not)

Eason was sacked five times with four coming in the first half. Colorado entered averaging 1.7 sacks per game, which ranked 11th in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes also finished with 10 tackles for loss.

“They showed it on tape what they do,” Eason said. “They do some funky stuff up front with six or seven guys. They show one thing one way and bring it other way. I got to do a better job of seeing that and moving up. They did a good job of dropping the coverage, too and covering up some of our routes.”

On the other side, UW finished with a single sack from Levi Onwuzurike, and it didn’t come until the second half. The Huskies had just three tackles for loss. That was a substantial drop from the defense’s performance against Oregon State. Against the Beavers, the Huskies finished with four sacks — two from Joe Tryon — and seven tackles for loss.

A step back?

If the win over Oregon State represented a big step forward for UW’s defense, Saturday’s loss was a step back. The Huskies allowed 430 yards of total offense, including 207 rushing yards. They didn’t force a single turnover.

It seemed like a young UW defense grew up against the Beavers. Many of the issues that plagued it throughout the season — missed tackles, for one — were mostly absent. But those problems re-emerged against Colorado.

Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez rushed six times for 57 yards — an average of 9.7 yards per carry — and he broke more than few tackles to do it. The Huskies have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Montez was no exception.

“That’s part of their game and he’s a really good runner,” Petersen said. “It’s something that we knew could be coming our way. We had him. He got out of some things and he does that well.”

Feshman cornerback Trent McDuffie had a rough outing. McDuffie has had an outstanding first season and he often draws praise from Petersen. But on Saturday, McDuffie made a few mistakes. In the second quarter, he was called for pass interference on Laviska Shenault that gave Colorado at first down at UW’s 2-yard line. The Buffaloes’ eventually kicked a field goal to go ahead 6-0.

On Colorado’s next offensive possession, Montez launched a ball toward Shenault with McDuffie in tight coverage. It looked like an easy interception for McDuffie — and would have been the first of his career — but Shenault was able to undercut him and haul in the touchdown. McDuffie also nearly intercepted Montez in the first quarter on a drive that resulted in the Buffaloes first field goal.

“I feel like in a bye week, that kind of week happens,” said senior safety Myles Bryant. “You get that week off and you don’t really get that type of feel because you’re trying to limit guys. Even then, that’s not an excuse. We just have to go out there, execute and get ball carriers on the ground.”

So, what now?

It would be easy to say UW is having an up-and-down season, but there have been a lot more lows. And the ups? They haven’t been very high.

The Huskies have two respectable losses to Utah and Oregon, two top-10 teams. But UW also held double digit leads in both of those games before collapsing int the fourth quarter. And then there are the other losses, the bad ones: Cal (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12), Stanford (4-7, 3-6) and Colorado (5-6, 3-5). Three teams that heading into the season, the Huskies were more than expected to beat.

There are two games remaining on the schedule: Friday’s regular season finale against Washington State in the Apple Cup and whatever bowl game the Huskies are sent to.

There isn’t enough time remaining to get the season on track. The offseason will be filled with questions about the future. Will Eason return? Will Petersen shake up the coaching staff? Is there a fix for the offense? How much improvement should be expected in 2020?

Bryant won’t be at UW to see those answers play out., but he wants to go out with a win.

“Any loss is pretty tough,” he said. “The trend that this program has been going toward, just any loss is tough but especially coming off a good victory against Oregon State. We were just trying to keep building and building. From here, we just got to keep grinding, go back out on the practice field and the weight room and just keep building, keep grinding.”