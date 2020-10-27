Nahziah Carter’s suspension, possible return remains unclear for UW Huskies

Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) gets the crowd pumped after a big stop during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the UCLA Bruins in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Nahziah Carter’s fate remains unclear.

Washington announced on Oct. 15 that the senior guard had been suspended from all team activities for violating the Intercollegiate Athletics student code of conduct. At the time, a UW spokesperson said she could not comment on a timeline.

Head coach Mike Hopkins didn’t expand beyond the original statement when he spoke to the media on Monday, except to say UW was “going through the process” and preparing for a season with and without its leading returning scorer.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s an all-league caliber player, fourth-year player who started to really thrive in big moments last year,” Hopkins said. “Hopefully he can come back. If not, it’ll be a huge loss for us.”

Carter averaged 12.4 points per game in 2019-20. He reached double figures in all but eight games and set career-highs in steals (46), blocks (25) and assists (48). Carter played his best game of the season when he finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in UW’s road win over Arizona State in March.

Waiting on waivers

The Huskies had three transfers join the roster this summer, all with local ties.

Erik Stevenson (Timberline) transferred from Wichita State, Nate Pryor (West Seattle) came from North Idaho College and Cole Bajema (Lynden Christian School) left Michigan after his freshman season.

Pryor will be immediately eligible while UW applied for waivers for Stevenson and Bajema. Hopkins said Monday that the NCAA responded to one of the requests, but he declined to specify a player and the result. He said the team will announce both waivers at once.

Later, though, Hopkins said he thought there was “going to be great news for both of them.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“They’re both really talented players and if we can have them on our roster playing, we want that to happen,” Hopkins said. “We’ll be figuring out who our top eight or nine are in terms of our rotation. We like our team. They’re both exceptionally talented.’’

The scheduling process

UW was supposed to play three marquee games this season: Auburn at home, Gonzaga on the road and Oklahoma in Las Vegas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the start of the season back to Nov. 25 and overhauling schedules across the country, none of those games will be played.

Ever since the Pac-12 announced its basketball season would start with the rest of the country, assistant coach Cameron Dollar has been working to fill in the gaps.

“It’s been a real challenge,” Hopkins said. “We lost some games. We’re putting it together piece by piece. We’re almost done. We’re awaiting the Pac-12 with our schedule. In terms of non-conference, I think we’re one down.

“Cameron Dollar has done an amazing job. Talk about being ready for anything. We’ve been thrown curveballs, knuckleballs, some World Series terminology, knuckle curves. We’ve been able to be fluid and move through it and find some good games. Games that will help us prepare for our league, which will be tough.”

Hopkins has typically preferred to take his team on the road to build experience during the non-conference schedule. This season, though, UW is taking more of a regional approach.

“We’ve had opportunities where people wanted to get us to go out east and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do, especially at this time,” Hopkins said. “We regionalized our schedule. For the most part, we’ll be at home. We’ll have one out of state but still very close.”