Pac-12 sets matchups, dates for 2020-21 men’s basketball season

The Pac-12 on Thursday released weekly pairings and locations for 2020-21 men’s basketball season, which will feature 20 conference games for the first time.

The Pac-12 approved a move to a 20-game format in May 2019. Originally, the additional games were scheduled for December. But because the NCAA moved the start of the season to Nov. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pac-12 teams were permitted to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled conference games.

Five of the original 12 dates were moved to allow for flexibility in non-conference scheduling. The remainder of league play will resume the week of Dec. 30 and conclude March 6 or 7 ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas from March 10-13.

UW will open its conference schedule on Dec. 3 at Utah before hosting Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena on Dec. 12. When the Pac-12 slate ramps up the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3, the Huskies will face Arizona and Arizona State at home.

The Huskies have yet to release a non-conference schedule, but head coach Mike Hopkins said during a Zoom call with the media this week that they were close to completing it. UW was supposed to play three marquee non-conference games against Auburn, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. All three were canceled due to COVID-19.

Specific dates and times for Pac-12 games will be released at a later date when the conference’s television partners are finalized. Every game will be televised by either ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1, CBS or the Pac-12 Network.

Here are the dates and pairings for UW:

Dec. 3: UW at Utah



Dec. 12: Oregon at UW



Dec. 30-Jan. 3: Arizona/Arizona State at UW



Jan. 6-10: UW at Cal/Stanford



Jan. 13-17: UW at UCLA/USC



Jan. 20-24: Colorado/Utah at UW



Jan. 27-31: Washington State at UW



Feb. 3-7: UW at Oregon/Oregon State



Feb. 10-14: UCLA/USC at UW



Feb. 17-21: Cal/Stanford at UW



Feb. 24-28: UW at Arizona/Arizona State



March 6-7: UW at Washington State