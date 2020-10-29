University of Washington
Pac-12 sets matchups, dates for 2020-21 men’s basketball season
The Pac-12 on Thursday released weekly pairings and locations for 2020-21 men’s basketball season, which will feature 20 conference games for the first time.
The Pac-12 approved a move to a 20-game format in May 2019. Originally, the additional games were scheduled for December. But because the NCAA moved the start of the season to Nov. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pac-12 teams were permitted to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled conference games.
Five of the original 12 dates were moved to allow for flexibility in non-conference scheduling. The remainder of league play will resume the week of Dec. 30 and conclude March 6 or 7 ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas from March 10-13.
UW will open its conference schedule on Dec. 3 at Utah before hosting Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena on Dec. 12. When the Pac-12 slate ramps up the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3, the Huskies will face Arizona and Arizona State at home.
The Huskies have yet to release a non-conference schedule, but head coach Mike Hopkins said during a Zoom call with the media this week that they were close to completing it. UW was supposed to play three marquee non-conference games against Auburn, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. All three were canceled due to COVID-19.
Specific dates and times for Pac-12 games will be released at a later date when the conference’s television partners are finalized. Every game will be televised by either ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1, CBS or the Pac-12 Network.
Here are the dates and pairings for UW:
Dec. 3: UW at Utah
Dec. 12: Oregon at UW
Dec. 30-Jan. 3: Arizona/Arizona State at UW
Jan. 6-10: UW at Cal/Stanford
Jan. 13-17: UW at UCLA/USC
Jan. 20-24: Colorado/Utah at UW
Jan. 27-31: Washington State at UW
Feb. 3-7: UW at Oregon/Oregon State
Feb. 10-14: UCLA/USC at UW
Feb. 17-21: Cal/Stanford at UW
Feb. 24-28: UW at Arizona/Arizona State
March 6-7: UW at Washington State
