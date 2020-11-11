UW Huskies set to reveal ‘totally different’ offense against Oregon State

A lot of questions about Washington’s offense were supposed to be answered by now.

The Huskies were scheduled to open their already delayed season at Cal last week in a game that would have revealed the starting quarterback and offered the first glimpse of new offensive coordinator John Donovan’s scheme.

Instead, the wait has continued.

Now, UW is hoping its fourth scheduled season opener — Oregon State at Husky Stadium on Saturday night — will proceed as planned. If it does, the Huskies will finally debut an offense that’s been prepping for the modified 2020 season since early October.

UW’s defense, of course, has been facing this offense for more than a month — a stretch that included four intrasquad games. The players know what to expect, and they offered a preview during Zoom calls with the media this week.

“It’s a totally different offense,” said senior defensive back Keith Taylor. “I think the receivers, they come with a lot more energy this year. The run game is very powerful. I’m just excited to see what those guys do on that side of the ball. It’s been a long time coming.”

UW lost all its starting wide receivers from 2019. Redshirt junior Terrell Bynum, who will start, is the only returning wide receiver to finish with more than 30 receptions in 2019. He had 31 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns and became former quarterback Jacob Eason’s most reliable target down the stretch of the season.

But while UW doesn’t have as much experience at the position in 2020, the room is brimming with potential. Along with Bynum, sophomore Puka Nacua and redshirt senior Ty Jones appear as starters on UW’s depth chart.

Nacua flashed his elite athleticism in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. Jones missed the majority of last season with an injury, but he provides a big (6-4, 200) and reliable target, particularly in the end zone. He caught 31 passes for 491 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Jordan Chin, Austin Osborne and freshman Jalen McMillan are listed as backups. Freshman Rome Odunze should also see the field. Collectively, the group will be tasked with improving on two key areas from last season — dropped passes and explosive plays.

While evaluating Eason ahead of the NFL Draft, Yahoo Sports reported that UW had 20 blatant drops in 2019 and another 14 contested drops. Over a 334-play sample, those 20 drops totaled to 5.99%. That’s at least one drop per game and doesn’t include contested drops.

Football Outsider measures explosive drive rate, which ‘’is the percentage of offensive drives that average at least 10 yards per play.”’ The Huskies had an explosive drive rate of .161 in 2019. USC (.188), Utah (.186), Washington State (.178) and Oregon (.169) led the conference in OED.

“I think the most exciting thing to see from the group is so many young guys,” said offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland. “You’ll see an explosive group with so much young talent. I think once we get these guys in space you’ll see kind of the depth that we’re working with here.”

Senior defensive back Elijah Molden said the physicality of the offense stood out to him during training camp. That’s not surprising, especially considering the size of UW’s offensive line and running backs.

Head coach Jimmy Lake said he has a preference for big running backs, and that shows on UW’s roster. Kamari Pleasant (6-0, 230) is listed as the starter while Richard Newton (6-0, 210) is one of the backups. While Sean McGrew (5-7, 175) is on the smaller side, redshirt freshman Cam Davis is 6-foot and 205 pounds.

Newton was a breakout star for UW’s offense last year, mostly because of his punishing running style that thrived in the red zone. Newton, McGrew and Salvon Ahmed (5-11, 196) were the Huskies’ leading rushers last year. With McGrew and Ahmed relying heavily on shiftiness and speed, Newton’s bruising style stood out. With this year’s personnel, it could be more of the norm.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of just the growth that everyone has seen from the offense,” said tight end Cade Otton. “Obviously we came into camp without many reps. It’s been incredible growth with everyone and how we all fit together with our offense. It’s going to be really tough to deal with other teams and I’m excited to go out there with my guys and show the world.”