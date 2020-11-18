Another UW Huskies basketball player granted eligibility waiver for 2020-21 season

Washington is now two for two when it comes to eligibility waivers.

Less than a week after Erik Stevenson received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately this season, former Lynden Christian School star and Michigan transfer Cole Bajema got the same news.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Bajema (6-8, 175) originally committed to play for John Beilein at Michigan and reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines after new head coach Juwan Howard took over.

He played sparingly as a freshman, seeing the floor in just 13 games and averaging 3.7 minutes and 2.6 points. He shot 10-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and finished with four total rebounds, two steals and a block. He entered the transfer portal in May.

“I remember watching him for the first time and you’re seeing (a player who’s) 6-7, 6-8, handle the ball like a point guard, make plays off the bounce,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said this summer. “If he got an open shot, it was money. His overall talent was just at a different level. And then you tie in his intelligence, his skill level and he’s just been a winner.”

In high school, Bajema was the Associated Press Class 1A Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and an All-State first-team selection both seasons. He’s Lyden Christian School’s all-time leading scorer with 1,876 points. Along with holding the top two-singe season scoring marks, Bajema also set the all-time 3-point shooting percentage record. He averaged 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a senior.

“He still needs to get stronger, but his IQ shows, his skill level shows and he’s a guy that’s going to be a great player in this program,” Hopkins said.

Bajema’s sister, Kara Bajema, was an All-American volleyball player for the Huskies.

Bajema is one of three transfers with local ties the Huskies added to their roster this offseason. A former Timberline standout, Stevenson transferred to UW after two seasons at Wichita State. Point guard Nate Pryor, who played at West Seattle, joined from North Idaho College and was immediately eligible without a waiver.

UW will open the season Nov. 25 at home against Portland State.