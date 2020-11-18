Here’s where Washington’s Isaiah Stewart was picked in the 2020 NBA Draft

Isaiah Stewart was selected No. 16 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday. While Stewart was technically drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, the pick was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Stewart (6-9, 250) declared for the draft after his freshman season at Washington.

.An All-Pac-12 first team and all-freshman team selection, Stewart started all 32 games for the Huskies. He led UW in scoring (17.0 points per game), rebounds (8.8), blocks (2.1) and minutes (32.2). Stewart also set the UW record for blocks (66) and rebounds (281). In his final college game — a 77-70 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament — Stewart finished with a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds.

“With Isaiah, you are getting one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,’’ UW head coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “He’s also just the ultimate professional. He’s focused, ready to go, can impact a team winning right away just in terms of his focus and his professionalism. He’s really good on the inside and will really prove to everyone through his work ethic that he’s a high level 3-point shooter, which is something he works on daily.

“’He’s so coachable, so relentless in his approach to not only how he plays but with his professionalism. He does the right thing every day. He doesn’t let a disappointment or losing get to him, he is one of those guys that just shakes it off and works on what to do better next time and how can he improve and help his team improve. You tell him something, he learns, you tell him to work on something, and he works on it like no one you’ve ever seen before, that’s just the kind of kid he is. He will impact winning at any organization right away.’’

Stewart is UW’s 12th first-round pick since draft switched to two rounds in 1989. He is the eighth first-round pick since 2002 for the Huskies and the fifth in the past five drafts. Most recently, Matisse Thybulle was picked 20th overall by the Philadlephia 76ers in the the 2019 NBA Draft.

“That guy is just, he’s a monster,” Rivals national basketball analyst Eric Bossi said before Stewart’s freshman season. “The motor never, never stops running. He’s relentless and physical. He has great hands. He can score with either hand around the basket. He plays much bigger than his size because of his strength and long arms.”

Despite playing just one season for UW, he quickly turned himself into the emotional leader for a team that struggled after point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible. The Huskies finished the season 15-17 overall and 5-13 in the Pac-12.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Hopkins said before the season, “the way the guy approaches life, how he approaches school, how he approaches treating people, how he approaches taking care of his body, how he approaches every day. It’s pretty rare. It’s pretty cool. He sets the standard for how everybody has to act and what we’re trying to build here.”

Both Stewart and Jaden McDaniels arrived at UW as five-star recruits and McDonald’s All-Americans. Stewart, who is from Rochester, N.Y. and played for La Lumiere School in Indiana, was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 3 player in the Class of 2019. McDaniels also entered the 2020 NBA Draft.

