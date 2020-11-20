Could the UW Huskies still play a non-conference game this season?

Washington could play a non-conference game this season after all.

The Pac-12 on Thursday approved flexibility for schools to schedule non-conference football opponents if their game is canceled that week.

Non-conference opponents must meet Pac-12 testing and related protocols. The game must be a home game for the Pac-12 team and broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner. If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day on Thursday, the conference game must be played instead of a non-conference game.

Four Pac-12 teams — UW, Cal, Arizona and Arizona State — have had one game canceled this season. Utah had its first two games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I think it’s the right move,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday. “For me, I would definitely want it to be a Pac-12 opponent first if there was a cancellation for our game and another Pac-12 cancellation. I would want the two Pac-12 teams that are able to play to play first. That would be my first option.

“But let’s say this week, if for whatever reason our game is not happening and everybody else in the Pac-12 is booked up, then I think it’s good. We’ve practiced and prepared so much that we want to be able to play a game and get that game in the books. It will be difficult to try to travel or try to get a team here, but we’ll work through those issues. And at the end of the day, let’s let these young men get out there and play.”

The decision came too late for UW’s Week 1 game against Cal, which was canceled that Friday after a Bears’ player tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona also had its game canceled this week and a last minute match-up with the Wildcats was considered. There just wasn’t enough time to make it happen logistically.

Lake said makeup games would have be scheduled by Wednesday in order to make a Saturday kickoff feasible.

“Both teams are on even playing fields, because there’s no game planning whatsoever,” Lake said. “We’re basically just going in there blind. What it really comes down to is travel. I know for us, we’re like a 140-160 travel party when you start putting the trainers in there, our equipment people, our coaches, our staff, our players.

‘Maybe you were supposed to host and now you’ve got to get on a plane somewhere and try to find a hotel, try to find meals … and try to find six buses. We have to have more buses now because of the pandemic. … There are all these logistical things that are just nightmares: how to get the pads there. It’s a freight truck that usually goes three days before we travel. So it really comes down to logistics.”

Jermaine Kearse joins the staff

UW announced Monday former UW and Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver Jermaine Kearse had joined Lake’s staff as a program assistant.

Lake said Kearse would have a “wide-ranging role” that includes film study of opponents and recruits, advisory work with coaches and involvement with recruiting.

“He’s going to be a great person to be around, for our recruits to get to know and our players to get to know, but also our coaching staff,” Lake said. “I could just go on and on about Jermaine. I’m so excited that he’s here and he’s already added a ton of value.”

A Lakes High School product, Kearse finished with 180 catches for 2,871 yards and 30 touchdowns in four seasons with the Huskies. Kearse went undrafted in 2012 before signing with the Seahawks. He had 153 catches for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in five seasons with Seattle and played his final two NFL seasons with the New York Jets.

“Obviously an extraordinary player but an even more extraordinary person,” Lake said. “This is a man that we would want all of our sons to be like. This has been a long recruiting process, and we finally got him to sign on the dotted line, and we’re excited for him to be here.”

A first for Jack Westover

When redshirt sophomore tight end/H-back Jack Westover got a carry against Oregon State last Saturday, he said it was his first since a game against Bainbridge when he was in eighth grade.

“I was just ready for it,” Westover said, “and reacted to the call and did what I had to do.’’

By the time the game ended, Westover added two more carries and finished with 16 yards. While those were his first in-game carries in years, Lake said he probably had 150 carries during training camp.

“We definitely grooved that call and practiced it over and over and over,” Lake said. “It worked a lot, and that was the reason why we utilized that play.”

As he talked about Westover, Lake couldn’t keep the grin off his face. He almost forgot the second part of the reporter’s question — it was about freshman linebacker Cooper McDonald — because of his excitement.

“I had a friend text me and say, ‘Hey coach, your first third-down conversion was a fullback dive. You’ve got to be proud of that,’” Lake sad. “And I am very proud of that. That was awesome. I’ll make sure I have that clip pulled out and ready to show the first third-down conversion of our season this year.”