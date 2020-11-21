4 things to watch in Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats

Washington finally opened its 2020 season with a rain-soaked 27-21 victory over Oregon State last Saturday.

Now, the Huskies turn their attention to Arizona — a team that also had its original season opener canceled due to COVID-19. The Wildcats fell to USC 34-30 in their first game last week.

As Jimmy Lake prepares to lead the Huskies into his second game as head coach, here are four things to watch for.

1. If the offense opens up

The Huskies leaned heavily on their running game against Oregon State, running the ball 51 times for 277 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Dylan Morris completed 14-of-24 passes for 141 yards. While Lake said teams have to run the ball in order to be successful, he also said the offense could look different week to week.

Morris has a college game under his belt now, and it doesn’t look like UW will be playing in the rain again this week. Both of those factors could lead offensive coordinator John Donovan to open up the offense and take more chances in the passing game.

“We will be multifaceted,” Lake said. “If we need to run the ball, we can run the ball. If we think we need to pass the ball to put a little bit more pressure on our opponent, we’ll be able to pass the ball. If it’s a rainy, cold, wet night, like last Saturday night and we need to run it, let’s run it. If it’s snowing sideways and we need to run it, let’s run it.

“But hey, if we have the opportunity to go throw it around and spin it around a little bit, we’ll be able to do that too. That’s what I love about our offense and that’s what is very challenging for a defense, when you don’t know what you’re going to get from week to week. So this weekend you’re going to see a different type of offense. It’s not going to be exactly what happened this last Saturday.”

2. The run defense

The Huskies struggled to stop the run against Oregon State. The Beavers rushed for 183 yards on 34 carries with Jermar Jefferson finishing with 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown, an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

But after holding the Beavers to 12 rushing yards in the first quarter, UW allowed 251 rushing yards the rest of the way, including 84 in Oregon State’s 14-point second quarter.

“It was more of a fit issue, but also a technique issue,” Lake said of the run defense. “Oregon State, they ran the ball the week before very well and they’ve run the ball for the last couple years very well. Smitty (Jonathan Smith) does a good job over there. They’re using two tight ends, one tight end. They do a nice job.

“They did some different things that we hadn’t seen, which is typical. That’s what a good team does. They’re going to show you different pictures. We caught up to it. We got our guys on the sideline, coached them up, coached them to play it better.”

UW was missing defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa and outside linebacker Laiatu Latu. While outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui stepped in as a starter and finished with four tackles and two strip sacks, freshman outside linebackers Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald finished with just one combined tackle.

Against USC, Gary Brightwell led the way with 112 yards on 21 attempts, an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

“(Brightwell’s) good,” Lake said. “This guy’s a good football player, and what really makes him dangerous is the style of offense. Last week they were a little similar to us, in that Oregon State is going to line up and go, ‘Here you go. We’re packed in here and we’re going to run the football.’ And we’ve got everybody packed in there as well.

“This team that we’re playing this week is going to be all spread out and you’re going to have to defend all these wide receivers – these fast guys – out on the perimeter. Then when you stretch out and put everybody out there they’re going to hand this ball off to this big running back to try to slice through your front that’s probably going to be reduced by a couple numbers.”

3. Trent McDuffie in the return game

Sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie got two has taken over as UW’s punt returner and he got two chances against Oregon State. He returned one punt 45 yards before he was brought down.

McDuffie established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the Pac-12 as a freshman last season. It didn’t take him long to show his potential as a punt returner, either.

In McDuffie, UW has a player who could change the game on special teams. That’s something worth keeping an eye on against Arizona.

4. Dropped passes

Morris could have had two touchdown passes against Oregon State, but both Ty Jones and Rome Odunze dropped catchable passes in the end zone. Those weren’t the the only passes dropped by UW receivers last Saturday, either.

Lake acknowledged the problem on Monday.

“Our receivers need to play better,” Lake said. “It’s no secret. They know they need to play better. They blocked extremely well. I think you guys saw that on Saturday night. I was very happy about that, besides the one holding call. And we made a couple catches here and there, but our play there has to be better.

“We are going to continue to move forward to keep getting those guys better. I know (wide receivers coach) Junior Adams is coaching those guys up and we’re trying to put them in situations where they can catch footballs and make plays for our team. But there’s no question that unit has to play better.”

Dropped passes were an issue that plagued UW’s receivers last season, and now its reappeared with a mostly new unit. The receivers’ performance against Arizona will start to clear up whether the first game was a fluke or a reason for concern.