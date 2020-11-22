3 takeaways from the UW Huskies’ 44-27 victory over Arizona

Washington’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui reacts after pressuring Arizona’s Grant Gunnell and forcing him to throw an incompletion in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a 44-27 route of Arizona — and the game wasn’t even that close.

UW led 37-0 after the third quarter and the Wildcats didn’t score until head coach Jimmy Lake pulled his defensive starters in the fourth. There was a lot to like about the Huskies’ performance, and they looked like a championship contender in the victory.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways:

1. Running back depth

After UW’s season-opening win over Oregon State, Lake said he should have gotten senior running back Sean McGrew more carries. McGrew finished with 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, an average of 10.1 yards per carry, but only had three attempts in the second half.

While that might have been true against the Beavers, Saturday’s win over Arizona proved one of Lake’s other points: The Huskies have enough depth at running back to constantly throw a fresh player at opposing teams.

McGrew did start against the Wildcats, and he finished with 35 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 11 carries. But the real story of the night was UW’s balance. Kamari Pleasant rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Richard Newton had eight attempts 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yard touchdown run that put the Huskies up 45-6 in the fourth quarter. The redshirt sophomore averaged 10.1 yards per carry.

Even the Huskies’ No. 4 running back Cam Davis got in on the action, finishing with 46 yards on eight carries. At one point, he powered for a 17-yard run while several Arizona defenders attempted to bring him down.

Lake made it clear last week that UW’s offense starts with the running game. And while the Huskies were more balanced against Arizona, they still racked up 233 yards and five touchdowns on the ground — an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

“We like fresh running backs,” Lake said. “We are very fortunate to have four tailbacks that we feel very comfortable with protecting the quarterback, catching the ball out of the backfield and also obviously getting rushes and running the football.

“When you’re able to pepper a defense with fresh guys over and over and over behind a massive offensive line, that’s a good recipe to get some rush yards and wear people out.”

2. Room for improvement

UW opened up its passing game against Arizona as Dylan Morris completed 15-of-25 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. But the redshirt freshman quarterback could have added more yards, and maybe another touchdown or two, if not for the continued drops from his receivers.

The Huskies didn’t drop as many passes as last week against Oregon State, but the issue persisted into their second game. Morris targeted speedy freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan with catchable long passes at least twice, but McMillan couldn’t hold onto the ball. McMillan wasn’t the only receiver to drop a pass, either.

UW still had success in the passing game as Morris completed seven passes of at least 15 yards. Tight end Cade Otton got more involved, too. He finished with seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

But the Huskies left opportunities on the field, and Lake knew it. He said after the game that UW could have had a 60-0 lead in the fourth quarter instead of a 37-0 advantage.

“We can still get a lot better,” Lake said. “I know that and they know that. We can get a lot better. We have so much juice and so many playmakers. I’ve seen it in practice. I’ve seen (the receivers) go against our guys. We still need to get a lot better at that position. …

“We’ll continue to improve. We’ll go back to work starting tomorrow. As long as we have a constant state of growth and improvement in every position group then we’ll be fine as we keep moving forward here toward the end of the year.”

3. Zion Tupuola-Fetui continues to shine.

Outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui is still listed as a backup on UW’s depth chart. But with Tuli Letuligasenoa yet to make an appearance, he’s started the first two games of the season.

All he’s done in those two games is rack up seven tackles, a team-high 4.0 sacks, 2.0 tackle for loss, a deflected pass and two forced fumbles. No other player on the team has more than 1.0 sack. Tupuola-Fetui had three tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the win over Arizona on Saturday.

“Zion’s always been really talented since the day he showed up,” said senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman. “Since he was a freshman, it’s always been like, that guy’s got the juice. We’ve always known that. it was just a matter of time for him to get on the field and display it. You guys are witnessing that right now.”

In 12 appearances last season, he had nine tackles, no sacks and no tackles for loss. Now, even with UW missing a game, his sack total is tied for No. 1 in the Pac-12. He’s No. 3 in the conference in tackles for loss and tied for No. 2 in forced fumbles.

Even in a dominant all-around performance from UW’s first-team offense, Tupuola-Fetui still found a way to stand out. The Huskies have found a budding star in the 6-foot-3, 280-pound redshirt sophomore.