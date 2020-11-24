UW Huskies to play Utah in replacement game for Apple Cup

Washington has an opponent for its third game of the season.

The Huskies will play Utah on Saturday at Husky Stadium in a replacement match-up for the canceled Apple Cup, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

UW’s rivalry game against Washington State was called off and declared a no contest due to the Cougars’ ongoing COVID-19 issues. Washington State could not meet the Pac-12’s 53-man scholarship mark in order to play the game.

Utah also had its game against Arizona State canceled this week after the Sun Devils were unable to meet the threshold. UW was not originally scheduled to face the Utes this season.

“The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

UW is coming off a dominant 44-27 victory over Arizona. Washington State is the second game the Huskies have had canceled this season — the season opener against Cal was also declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues in the Golden Bears’ program.

Utah had its first two games canceled before finally opening against USC last week and falling 33-17. There have been eight total Pac-12 games canceled so far this season.

Utah also traveled to Husky Stadium last season, defeating UW 33-28 with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The Huskies lead the all-time series 12-2.