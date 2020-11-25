‘We played the odds’: How the UW Huskies prepared for an unknown opponent

At one point, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake had depth charts for four opponents spread across his desk.

In between the cancellation of the Apple Cup on Sunday and UW finding a replacement game against Utah on Tuesday, the Huskies didn’t know what team — if any — they’d be facing this week.

“We played the odds a little bit,” Lake said during his press conference on Wednesday. “We tried to get some intel where we could. Thankfully, we did practice against Utah yesterday at Tuesday’s practice and then of course we practiced (Wednesday) against Utah. So our guess was right. Had it not been then we would have had to move on and tear up the game plan and get ready for our next opponent.”

Lake wouldn’t specify the potential opponents, but reports circulated through Sunday and Monday.

Utah’s game against Arizona State was shaky due to the Sun Devils COVID-19 issues, so the Utes seemed likely. After USC canceled practice after a positive COVID-19 test, it appeared Colorado could eventually be looking for a game.

On the non-conference side, BYU was under consideration. But the Cougars’ reportedly wanted to wait until the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday before committing. According to reports, San Diego State was another potential opponent.

Pac-12 protocol dictates that if a conference game becomes available by Thursday then that opponent must be given priority for a make-up game. So when the game between Arizona and Utah was canceled, a match-up between Utah and UW at Husky Stadium on Saturday night was scheduled a few hours later.

While this season has often left games in jeopardy — and no opponent is ever a sure thing — Lake said UW’s staff didn’t try to prepare for multiple opponents the past two weeks since they were “90% sure’’ the games would happen.

“But this one, leading up to the Apple Cup, we definitely heard whispers that that game was probably going to be canceled,” Lake said. “There was definitely some potential games that we were trying to get ahead of that we felt could replace the Apple Cup this weekend. I guess from here moving forward, if we do get some forward advance that the next game is a potential postponement or cancel, we will definitely have to make this a weekly routine.”

Both Utah and UW were originally scheduled to play on the road this week. As it stands, the Huskies now have just one away game on the schedule — Dec. 12 at Oregon. Utes athletic director Mark Harlan said on Twitter that ESPN needed a location by Monday since the trucks are based in the Northeast and it’s a holiday week. Otherwise, the game would have been played in Salt Lake City.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

While there was uncertainty earlier this week, Lake said the team didn’t lose much preparation time. Because the Huskies made the choice to start preparing for Utah on Tuesday, all of their game-planning and prep work at practice has focused on the Utes.

“Once we got the team together and once we started practicing,” Lake said, “we’re in the same routine that we’ve been in.”