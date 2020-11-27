3 things to watch in UW Huskies vs. Utah Utes

In between the cancellation of the Apple Cup on Sunday and the replacement game announcement, Washington didn’t know what team it would be facing this week.

On Tuesday, Utah’s game against Arizona State was canceled due to the Sun Devils’ COVID-19 issues. That opened up a Pac-12 opponent for the Huskies. By evening, Utah was scheduled to travel to Husky Stadium for a game on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here are three things to watch as UW faces an unexpected opponent.

1. Utah’s quarterback situation

Cameron Rising lasted just 14 plays as Utah’s starting quarterback. The redshirt sophomore, who won the job coming out of training camp, injured his shoulder early in the second quarter of the Utes’ loss to USC last week. Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced on Tuesday that Rising is out for the season.

Jake Bentley took over against the Trojans and completed 16-of-28 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He’ll start against UW on Saturday.

Bentley, a graduate transfer, doesn’t lack experience. He started 33 games for South Carolina from 2016-19. He ranks second in South Carolina history in career completion percentage (.625) and third in pass completions (626) and passing touchdowns (55). He’s also fourth in career passing yards (7,527).

“We have full confidence in Jake moving forward, and it’ll be a big benefit to him, taking all the reps with the 1s this week,” Whittingham said this week. “He should be more comfortable and settled in this next game.”

2. A sibling rivalry

UW sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua was injured when the Huskies faced Utah last season. His older brother, Utah wideout Samson Nacua, took the field without him and hauled in a crucial 28-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the Utes’ 33-28 victory.

This year, both Nacua brothers should be available. Both caught touchdown passes last week, with Puka running for a 65-yard touchdown off a pass from quarterback Dylan Morris and Samson hauling in a 7-yard reception.

In three games this season, Puka (6-1, 210) has caught three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Samson (6-3, 195) had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s first and only game against USC.

“What I love about Puka, what he gives to the whole team and definitely the (offensive) side of the ball and the wide receiver room, is just a bunch of energy,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said during his press conference this week. “He has this positive energy that’s contagious. We really missed that last year when he was injured and wasn’t able to finish the season.

“And then he’s a big body. He’s hard to tackle for some defensive backs. He’s bigger than most defensive backs, definitely bigger than most corners. I think that’s a big part of his game.”

3. Dropped passes

Speaking of wide receivers, UW’s will be looking to improve on their performances in the first two games. The wide receivers were more involved in the win over Arizona, but tight end Cade Otton was the leading receiver with seven catches for 100 yards.

Only one wide receiver — Ty Jones had two receptions for 33 yards — caught more than one pass. And for the second game in a row, the Huskies were plagued by drops. Freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan let several of Morris’ long passes fall through his hands.

It’s an issue Lake is aware of, and one he addressed after both of UW’s wins this season. In the season-opening win over Oregon State, both Jones and freshman Rome Odunze dropped passes in the end zone.

“We can still get a lot better,” Lake said after the win over Arizona. “I know that and they know that. We can get a lot better. We have so much juice and so many playmakers. I’ve seen it in practice. I’ve seen (the receivers) go against our guys. We still need to get a lot better at that position. …

“We’ll continue to improve. We’ll go back to work starting tomorrow. As long as we have a constant state of growth and improvement in every position group then we’ll be fine as we keep moving forward here toward the end of the year.”