UW head coach Mike Hopkins searching for right combination to ignite Huskies’ offense

Mike Hopkins has a problem.

There is really more than one thing for the Washington head coach to be worried about after an 0-2 start to the season. But the biggest is two problems rolled into one, a conundrum without a clear answer or an easy fix.

“Our best offensive line-up is small ball,” Hopkins said after UW’s loss to UC Riverside on Tuesday afternoon, “but it’s really hurt us in our rebounding.”

There are other concerns, of course. The Huskies have looked listless at best and lost at worst, and they don’t really seem to have many scoring options beyond senior point guard Quade Green.

But if there has been any reason for hope in UW’s two defeats, it came when Hopkins put four guards on the floor along with senior forward Hameir Wright. That’s the line-up that trimmed Baylor’s lead to 14 before halftime, and it’s the line-up that showed the most life against UC Riverside.

Heading into the season, Hopkins teased a change in offensive philosophy that would lean more on guard-heavy lineups. In the past, the Huskies have run their offense through dominant post presences like Noah Dickerson and Isaiah Stewart. This season, though, UW is stronger on the perimeter.

But that fact definitely doesn’t help the Huskies’ rebounding struggles. UW has never been a particularly strong rebounding team during Hopkins’ tenure, but that weakness has been exacerbated this season. Through two games, the Huskies have been out-rebounded 99-52, including 35-10 on the offensive boards.

So, what’s the fix?

“That’s a good question,” Green said. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

UW still has plenty of season left. But with a shortened non-conference schedule and Pac-12 play opening against Utah on Thursday, there isn’t as much time to find a solution as the Huskies would like. Hopkins offered one potential solution on Tuesday, saying UW needs to get out in transition more often.

“When we’re small, we got to make teams pay,” he said. “You can score in transition by playing good defense. I think with our five perimeter players, it’s going to give us the best opportunity, the combination of opening up the paint and having drives where we can be aggressive going to the basket as well as getting good looking 3-pointers in transition.

“But if we don’t have it, now we can run our offense. We just looked slow (against UC Riverside). We looked lethargic. We weren’t running hard.”

For the smaller line-up to really have success, the Huskies need scoring threats. Green looked sharp against Baylor and finished with a team-high 18 points, but no other player has seemed like a threat on offense. UW has a combined shot 35-of-106 (33%) from the field and 8-of-44 (18%) from the 3-point line in its first two games.

Junior guard Jamal Bey said after the loss to Baylor that even though the Huskies have experienced players, they haven’t spent much time playing together. The chemistry isn’t quite there yet.

For Hopkins, the challenge is finding the right combinations to bring it along.

“I’ve got to coach better and figure out this Rubik’s Cube right now,” Hopkins said. “Figure out how we’re going win.”