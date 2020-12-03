UW Huskies fall to Utah 76-62, drop third straight game to start season

As Washington fell to Utah 76-62 on Saturday night, the Huskies struggled in ways that have already grown familiar.

The Huskies (0-3) shot 25-of-71 (35.2%) from the field and 6-of-30 (20%) from the three-point line. Point guard Quade Green, who finished with a career-high 21 points, was the the only player to make more than one 3-pointer. He finished 3-for-10 and shot 8-of-18 from the field. UW also finished with just seven assists to 13 turnovers.

The Huskies put together a promising performance in the first half, trailing just 37-32 at the break. But Utah (1-0) scored the first six points of the second half to pull ahead by double figures, 42-32.

UW got back within five points with 13:26 left thanks to a 6-0 spurt that included two baskets from center Riley Sorn. But the Utes immediately responds with a 17-0 stretch that pushed their advantage to 69-46 with 7:26 left. UW never got back within single digits.

The Huskies did show improvement on the boards. They were out-rebounded by just one, 44-43, but had a 19-15 advantage on the offensive glass.

Sorn, who had been used only sparingly before Thursday’s game, provided some much-needed energy. He had eight points and five rebounds. Nate Roberts finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah shot 43.8% from the field and 31.8% from the 3-point line. Alfonso Plummer led the way with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

UW will now return for its home opener against Seattle on Wednesday.