UW Huskies top Seattle U 73-41 for first win of the season

Nate Pryor remained on the court where he fell — on his back, arms and legs spread. He took a few deep breaths, ignoring the outstretched hands of two teammates as the rest of Washington’s players headed to the locker room for halftime.

He looked exhausted, and he had good reason to be.

After playing a combined 16 minutes in UW’s losses to Baylor and Utah — and not seeing the floor against Riverside — Pryor started the Huskies’ 73-41 win over Seattle University on Wednesday night. He played 18 minutes in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field.

Pryor, who transferred from North Idaho College this offseason, had scored just four total points — all against Baylor — in his two other appearances this season. He finished the game against Seattle U with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Huskies’ started the game with the same offensive troubles that have plagued them throughout the early part of the season. But they seemed to find a spark with the combination of Pryor and Quade Green, who came off the bench for the first time this year and finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point line.

With 5:32 left in the first half, UW was clinging to a 25-21 lead. But the Huskies closed on a 12-1 run from there — highlighted by 3-pointers from Pryor and Jamal Bey. The Redhawks missed their last eight field goal attempts, sending UW into halftime with a 37-22 lead.

UW expanded its lead in the second half and opened up a 30-point advantage, 58-28, with 7:52 left in the game. The Redhawks scored just 19 points in the second half. They shot 28.8% from the field and 17.4% from the 3-point line for the game.

Pryor and Green combined for 31 of UW’s 73 points. Nate Roberts added 10 points and 8 rebounds. The Huskies shot 44.4% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. They also out-rebounded Seattle U 42-29.

