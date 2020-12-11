‘You can see chemistry’: UW Huskies find promising backcourt combination vs. Seattle U

Chemistry.

Washington’s players talked about the concept often during the three-game losing streak to start the season. The Huskies have experience, sure. But when they spoke to the media, the Huskies continued to stress everything that’s new — these players on this team in these roles.

UW spent the opening games just getting used to playing together, trying to find a combination that sparked something — anything, really. The Huskies had little luck until Wednesday’s game against Seattle University.

And even then, the pieces seemed to fall together by chance.

Starting point guard Quade Green missed several practices because of an illness this week, leading to Nate Pryor — a former star at West Seattle and offseason transfer from North Idaho College — starting in his place. Because Green came off the bench, the two found themselves on the court together more often.

Pryor had played just 16 total minutes in two of UW’s previous three games, scoring a total of four points. He played 31 minutes against the Redhawks, finishing with 13 points — 11 in the first half — five rebounds and four assists. Green added 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. The duo combined for 31 of the Huskies’ 73 points.

“They are two point guards that play the position that have played a lot of high-level games that have high IQs and have great instincts,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said after the game. “That’s a heck of a combination. Tonight I thought they shared the ball and got the ball moving. You can see chemistry. Sometimes you can’t explain how it happens, but it happens. They’ve got it.”

The connection between the two was most evident in transition. There was a moment in the first half when Green led the fast break before slowing up and finding Pryor with a no-look pass on the perimeter. Pryor then knocked down the 3-pointer to put UW up by 10 points, 31-21.

Hopkins has been vocal about wanting the Huskies to get out and run. When they were on the floor, Pryor and Green were able to lead the charge.

“We have to be opportunistic in terms of getting the ball up and down the court,” Hopkins said. “The first half Seattle U did a really good job of getting three and four guys back. But a couple of the hustle plays, a couple of the long rebounds that Quade and Nate Pryor fought for, (Pryor) was able to bust out and beat the team down the court. I think you’ll see a steady diet of that if we can still rebound and play great defense.”

Said Pryor: “We can get out and run. Quade is a good point guard. Once he gets the ball and he’s going downhill, it’s kind of hard to stop him. Once the ball is doing that, the defense sucks in and we can kick out for open threes.”

Pryor, a two-star point guard in the Class of 2017, originally committed to Seattle U when Cameron Dollar was the head coach. He switched to UW after Hopkins was hired in 2017 and Dollar joined his staff. When Pryor was unable to get academically eligible, he spent a year at prep school before heading to North Idaho College.

In two seasons at North Idaho, Pryor averaged 18.0 points in 31.8 minutes per game. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his senior season at West Seattle. Green transferred to UW from Kentucky in 2019. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 assists in 15 games last season.

Pryor got the start on Saturday over sophomore Marcus Tsohonis, who started at point guard after Green was declared academically ineligible last season. Asked about the decision, Hopkins pointed to Pryor’s strong performance in practice.

“It seems like when Nate Pryor is in the game, it allows it to be easier for (Green),” Hopkins said, “because he doesn’t have to handle all the ball-handling responsibilities the whole time.”

When Pryor and Green are on the court together, they share the same message back-and-forth — “Keep doing you.” It’s a formula that worked in UW’s favor on Wednesday night, and the Huskies would like to keep the trend going at home against Oregon on Saturday.

“(Pryor) plays like it’s his last game,” Hopkins said. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays team basketball. He shares it. He runs the team. I think we need that type of energy. He’s a very good defensive player. When he has the ball, everything’s calmed down.”