UW Huskies’ comeback falls short in 74-71 loss to Oregon

Oregon’s LJ Figueroa, left, struggles for control of the ball with Washington’s Quade Green, bottom right, and Hameir Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

It seemed almost cruel for Quade Green to be the player who missed Washington’s final shots.

To that point, he’d done everything in his power to will the Huskies to victory. He scored 26 points. He shot 10-of-17 from the field. He had four assists and four rebounds. So when UW came out of a timeout trailing by one point, 73-71, Green was a sure pick to take the shot. But when he came off a screen and launched a deep 3-pointer, the ball dropped off the rim and into Oregon’s hands.

N’Faly Dante then went 1-of-2 from the line with 2 seconds left, giving Green time for a final desperation shot from half court that would tied the game. His aim was good, but the ball bounced off the top of the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

UW trailed 41-31 at halftime and the Ducks stretched their lead to as many as 15 points in the second half. But the Huskies — who had just three turnovers in the second half after 13 in the first — used a 8-0 run to cut Oregon’s advantage to three points, 60-57, with 8:42 remaining. Green scored six points during that stretch.

Oregon pushed the score back to 66-57 with 5:35 left, but the Huskies used an 11-3 stretch — highlighted by six points from Green — to pull within one point, 69-68, with 1:40 left. Eric Williams Jr. answered with a three for Oregon to give the Ducks a 72-68 lead with 1:14 remaining.

RaeQuan Battle, who finished with 19 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three, got UW back within 72-71 with a layup and-one with 58 seconds left. The Huskies then got the stop at the other end, but Nate Pryor fumbled Green’s pass out of bounds to give possession back to Oregon.

Oregon closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 41-31 lead into halftime.

The Huskies trailed by just two points, 33-31, after Battle hit two free throws with 2:32 left before halftime. But they didn’t score for the remainder of the first despite shooting 44.4% from the field and going 4-for-12 from the 3-point line.

Chris Duarte drained a 3-pointer shortly before the break to push the advantage to nine points. Eric Williams Jr. then went 1-of-2 from the line to put Oregon up by double digits.

Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi each had 14 points for the Ducks.

