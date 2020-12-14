UW Huskies won’t play in Pac-12 championship game due to ongoing COVID-19 issues

Washington won the Pac-12 North, but it won’t be playing for the conference championship against USC on Friday.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive tests within the program and the resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols, the Huskies neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group.

In order to play a game, the Pac-12 requires a minimum of at least 53 scholarship players — including seven scholarship offensive linemen, one scholarship quarterback and four scholarship defensive linemen.

“I am crushed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly to find a healthy way to compete this season,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Husky student-athletes come to Washington to compete for championships, so this one really hurts for everyone involved — our students, our coaches and our community of loyal Husky fans and alumni. Our football program has battled through adversity all year during these challenging times, and I am so disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to play and represent the University of Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night.

“The health and well-being of our students has been, and will always be, our top priority. As we have done since the start of the pandemic, we have followed the guidance and direction from our medical professionals in making this decision. With our inability to practice, and the significant impact on a key position group, there is no medical path forward to play this week. Our focus is on working with our medical team to get our team healthy again so our student-athletes can return to practice and to post-season competition.”

The Huskies also had to cancel last week’s game against Oregon, which would have decided the Pac-12 North champion. Instead, UW won the division by default because it had the highest winning percentage (.750) in the division.

“Our goal every season is to win the Pac-12 Championship. I am so proud of the work our team and staff have put in to position ourselves to attain that goal,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the virus is in our footprint. We have not been able to resume football activities and currently the entirety of one of our key position groups, deemed a critical position group by the Pac-12, is in quarantine.

“There is no path forward to practice or play this week. Our focus now is getting everyone healthy so we can resume football activities and prepare for a possible bowl game. We are crushed that we cannot bring home the Pac-12 trophy for our fans, staff and players.”

Oregon will take the Huskies’ place in the conference title game.

When the UW athletic department released a COVID-19 testing update last Wednesday, there 11 positive active cases among all student-athletes. UW has administered 5,950 tests with 64 total positive cases since June 15. The game against Oregon was the first time the Huskies had to cancel a game or pause football activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Since discovering a handful of cases within our program last week, we have taken pro-active steps, including immediately pausing all football-related activities in our program to try to mitigate the further spread of the virus,” head football team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have continued to see positive cases over the course of the last several days which has continued our pause of activities and ability to return to the practice field.

“This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week. We are continuing to aggressively test everyone within our football program and will need to have two consecutive days of negative tests before we can return to the practice field and prepare for post-season competition.”

This story will be updated.