UW Huskies will not pursue a bowl bid due to COVID-19 issues

Head coach Jimmy Lake said Washington starts every season with two goals — win the Pac-12 championship and win a bowl game.

The Huskies lost their chance at winning the conference title when they had to bow out of the game against USC due to COVID-19. Now, they won’t have an opportunity to achieve the second goal, either. The program announced on Friday that it won’t be pursuing a bowl bid due to medical reasons.

UW had to cancel its regular season finale against Oregon and it’s appearance in the Pac-12 championship due to COVID-19 issues in the program. During a Zoom call with the media on Monday, Lake said the Huskies didn’t have any offensive linemen available due to a combination of positive tests and contact tracing. The whole team is currently isolated.

“I’m so proud of our guys for how hard they have worked to put us in a position to achieve (our) goals,” Lake said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the positive cases we have seen, specifically on our offensive line, we would have not been able to have a team ready to compete at a high level in a bowl game due to our return to play protocols. This is disappointing for everyone within our program and all of Husky Nation, but this is the right decision to make to protect the health and safety of our players, which is always our greatest priority.

‘’Our guys have given up so much this season, and I would like to thank them for how they have handled everything. I would also like to give special recognition to our seniors who poured so much into this program, we are so proud of them for everything they have accomplished on and off the field.”

