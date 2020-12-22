Moments, players and games worth remembering from UW Huskies’ shortened football season

The University of Washington’s football season ended abruptly.

The Huskies were supposed to end the season with a game at Oregon that would’ve decided the Pac-12 North, but COVID-19 issues within the program forced them to cancel. Because UW had the highest winning percentage, it won the division by default. But the Huskies had to bow out of the Pac-12 championship as their coronavirus issues continued. Oregon went to the title game in their place and beat USC, 31-24.

Even as he announced the inability to play in the championship game — the Huskies’ entire offensive line was unavailable due to a combination of positive tests and contact tracing — head coach Jimmy Lake remained optimistic UW still would be able to play in a bowl game. That hope ended Friday when the program announced it would not be pursuing a bowl bid.

“Unfortunately, due to the positive cases we have seen, specifically on our offensive line, we would have not been able to have a team ready to compete at a high level in a bowl game due to our return-to-play protocols,” Lake said in a statement. “This is disappointing for everyone within our program and all of Husky Nation, but this is the right decision to make to protect the health and safety of our players, which is always our greatest priority.”

The Huskies ended the shortened, complicated season 3-1. It’s a year that will mostly be remembered for an on-again, off-again start, schedule changes, canceled games and missing players. But there were other games, moments and players worth remembering, too.

Here are a few of them:

1. Beating Utah

Of course the list has to start with the 24-21 comeback victory over Utah. This was more than just one moment. Any number could have made the list:

▪ Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris completing 7-of-10 passes on the final offensive drive.

▪ Tight end Cade Otton catching the game-winning 16-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left.

▪ Trent McDuffie sealing the victory with his first interception of the season.

The Huskies trailed 21-0 at halftime, but came storming back in the second half. The defense didn’t allow any points after the break, allowing just 138 total yards and 81 rushing yards. It was easily the most exciting game of the year.

When head coach Jimmy Lake was asked if he believed this season was worth it, it was the first game he mentioned.

“Our exhilarating comeback win against Utah,” Lake said. “I know our staff and our players will remember that for the rest of our lives.’

2. Play of Dylan Morris

Morris was remarkable in leading UW down the field to secure the win over Utah, but the first time he showed how special he could be in crucial moments was in the season-opening, 27-21 victory over Oregon State.

The Huskies went into halftime clinging to a 24-21 lead. Neither team scored in the second half until Peyton Henry made a field goal for UW with 1:45 left. It was Morris who made sure that happened. He kept the drive alive with successful quarterback sneaks on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1. Then, with UW facing 3rd-and-18 on Oregon State’s 21-yard line, he came up big with his legs again. Not only did he scramble for 14 yards, but the Beavers’ Kitan Oladapo was called for targeting on the play. The penalty moved the Huskies to the 5-yard line.

Morris didn’t have the most eye-catching numbers in the win — 14-of-24 for 141 yards and one rushing touchdown — but he came through when UW needed him the most.

“He’s just got a really good demeanor and good leadership qualities,” Lake said afterward. “He’s got a long way to go, just like a lot of our guys do. But I’m definitely proud of him for his first college football game. Think about that. That was his first college football game in grimy, rainy weather. We grinded it out for Dylan in his first start. He’s 1-0.”

3. Tupuola-Fetui’s breakout season

How do you pick just one game from Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

In just four games, the redshirt sophomore outside linebacker recorded 13 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Tupuola-Fetui leads the FBS in sacks per game (1.75) and is third in forced fumbles (0.75). Every other player in the country with at least 7.0 sacks also played at least seven games this season.

He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week three straight times. Perhaps the best moments to highlight came against Oregon State when Tupuola-Fetui burst onto the scene as a budding star with two strip-sacks and four tackles in the win over the Beavers.

“I wish you guys could see it because it’s just a beautiful thing to watch when a player is just constantly trying to improve himself and take the next step in his game,” Lake said. “Who knows where he’s going to take his game? The sky’s the limit.”

4. Clutch play from Otton

Otton provided several top moments for the Huskies this season.

In back-to-back wins over Arizona and Stanford, he caught a total of 15 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

None were more important than the two touchdown receptions against Utah. We already talked about the game-winning catch, but before that moment Otton also pulled the Huskies within five points with a 21-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

After that win, Lake didn’t mince words when describing his tight end: “If there’s a better tight end in the country,” he said, “I’d like to see him.”

Honorable mention

▪ It came in a loss, but Ty Jones’ one-handed catch in the third quarter against Stanford is certainly worth remembering. In a spectacular play in tight coverage near the sideline, Jones leaned forward to grab Morris’ 42-yard pass with one-handed and tumbled forward to the Cardinals’ 6-yard line. It set up a Sean McGrew touchdown.

▪ There was yet another moment from the Utah game worth mentioning. After UW cut the Utes’ lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter, defensive back Elijah Molden intercepted a pass to give the ball back to the Huskies. They added a field goal to pull within 21-10. Molden finished the four-game season with 26 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. He was once again one of the top defensive backs in the country, and his decision to return for another season was a defining moment in and of itself.

▪ Inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was another defensive standout for UW. He finished with 47 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, four pass break-ups, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He set a career high with 18 total tackles against Stanford. He also had a 39-yard fumble return in the loss.

▪ Defensive back Kyler Gordon continued to excel on special teams. He had seven tackles, three on special teams, against Arizona. He also downed two punts inside the 5-yard line.

▪ Two freshman receivers — Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — made an immediate impact. Both started against Stanford due to UW missing players. Odunze, in particular, took advantage of the opportunity. He finished with five receptions for 69 yards. McMillan had one catch for 16 yards.