UW Huskies’ next game postponed due to Arizona State’s COVID-19 issues

WashingtonÕs Quade Green talks with the team during a timeout during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington’s game against Arizona State on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the Sun Devils’ program, the Pac-12 announced on Friday.

The conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.

Arizona State’s game against Washington State on Thursday was also postponed for the same reason. The Sun Devils haven’t played since a 76-63 loss to UTEP on Dec. 16. A game against Utah on Dec. 22 was called off due to a COVID-19 case within the Utes’ program that was later determined to be a false positive.

This is the second time Arizona State has dealt with COVID-19 issues in its program. During a road trip to Cal in early December, members of the coaching staff and support team had to remain at the team hotel and take alternate transportation home due to contract tracing. Only one player was unavailable for that game.

UW has dropped four straight games and seven out of its first eight. The Huskies are now scheduled for a string of road games against Stanford, Cal, USC and UCLA, respectfully.