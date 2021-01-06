Rebounding near top of UW Huskies’ long list of concerns

When a team starts a season 1-7, the list of problems quickly grows long.

Washington is no exception.

The Huskies are struggling on offense, ranking last in the Pac-12 in nearly every category. They have some defensive issues, too, particularly when it comes to guarding the 3-point line. Opponents are shooting 31.7% from behind the arc, which ranks ninth in the conference.

And then there is rebounding.

UW has been out-rebounded in five of its first eight games this season. And while the Huskies have never been a particularly strong rebounding team under head coach Mike Hopkins — he admits the zone defense makes it difficult — the gap is much wider this year.

UW ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds per game. Opponents average 43.4 rebounds per game, which is last in the conference. So is that -10.9 margin. The Huskies also allow 14.5 offensive rebounds per game.

“If we could hold that to nine or eight offensive rebounds per game, right now statistically, we’d be in the top 40 defensive teams in the country,” Hopkins said. “On top of that, now you’re in transition (after a defensive rebound). Defensive rebounding has to be a major focus as we moved forward.”

UW averaged 35.3 rebounds per game last season and allowed 35.8, a -0.44 rebounding margin. When the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular-season championship and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2019-19, they averaged 31.5 rebounds per game and allowed 34.6, a -3.3 rebounding margin.

UW seemed to make some progress after its first two opponents — Baylor and UC Riverside — combined to win the rebounding battle 99-52, including 35-10 on the offensive glass. Over the next five games, the Huskies tied their opponents on the boards, 178-178, and were out-rebounded just 62-55 on the offensive glass.

But then Arizona came to town, and UW’s problems returned. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 58-30 and had a 16-9 advantage on the offensive boards. They finished with 19 second-chance points. The Huskies had nine.

“I felt like we got them to miss,” Hopkins said of the 80-53 loss, “but we couldn’t retain rebounds and then on top of that we couldn’t make an open shot.”

The Huskies will have a chance to take a step forward against Stanford, but they’ve quickly learned that being aware of an issue and fixing it are two differnt things. While the Cardinal aren’t quite as strong on the boards as Arizona, they rank sixth in the Pac-12 with 34.8 rebounds per game and out-rebound opponents by 3.3 rebounds per game.

“(Rebounding is) a mindset,” Hopkins said. “I really believe where focus goes, energy grows. It’s one of the things we’re going to focus on a day-to-day basis. It’s five guys getting on the glass, coming back. We go over basic rotations because they’re different than in man-to-man in terms of our zone.

“Against us, when teams shoot a lot of threes and we’re trying to defend it, there’s going to be misses which means long rebounds. And so our guards are going to have to rebound better. It’s just a focus. It’s film and it’s understanding.’’

Leading rebounder Nate Roberts agreed with Hopkins’ assessment, saying rebounding is mostly “willpower and effort.” Roberts is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, but no other player is averaging more than 4.5.

“I think the rebounding is less than it has been the past few games,” Roberts said. “I think we kind of got away from that, just the disappointment on the offensive end and guys worried … about the makes and the misses. I think we kind of get away from that stuff.

“I think with the preparation that we’ve had and the emphasis on rebounding, I think that we’re going to see change. Guys going to be all-in on rebounding, all five guys from the guards to me, rebounding on the end and finding ways to get easy transition buckets.”

After finishing with just five and three rebounds against Baylor and UC Riverside, respectively, Roberts has averaged 8.6 rebounds per game over the past six games. He’s only finished with five or fewer rebounds once since the first two games of the season.

“Within the past few games, I’ve had solid rebounding numbers but I always feel like I can do better,” Roberts said. “Just within the Arizona game, I think I had eight rebounds, but I felt like I could have had 12 or 13. It’s just all about wanting to get better and finding ways where I don’t have to feel as though I’m letting the team down in that sense.”