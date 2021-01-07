Slow start dooms UW Huskies in 91-75 loss to Stanford

Stanford forward Max Murrell (10), center, dunks against Washington forward J’Raan Brooks (33), left, and center Riley Sorn (52), right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Cruz, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) AP

There was a stretch in the second half of Washington’s 91-75 loss to Stanford where it seemed like momentum had shifted.

The first half looked familiar, packed with all of the struggles that have haunted UW throughout the season. The Huskies shot 28.6% from the field and 26.7% from three. They turned the ball over 12 times. They were out-rebounded 25-12.

UW didn’t score its first basket until a Nate Roberts layup at the 14:31 mark of the first half. After Quade Green added a three with 12:58 left, the Huskies didn’t score again for another 6 minutes and 37 seconds. By halftime, UW trailed the Cardinal 38-21.

But when the second half started, UW found a rhythm. Sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis, starting for the first time this season, drained two 3-pointers in the first 2 minutes.

The Huskies didn’t allow Stanford to extend their lead, but thy didn’t make a real push until a J’Raan Brooks’ jumper launched a 6-0 run with 12:51 remaining. After Green capped the stretch with a layup that pulled the Huskies within 11 points, 57-46, a timeout was called.

And then Stanford regained control.

The Cardinal burst out of the timeout on a 14-2 run that pushed the advantage back to 23 points, 71-48. UW responded with an 11-2 stretch of their own to pull back within 14 points, but it never got any closer.

Tsohonis, who took over as the Huskies’ starting point guard after Green was declared academically ineligible last season, finished with 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field. Junior guard Jamal Bey added 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting. The two combined to shoot 6-of-15 from three.

J’Raan Brooks, a junior transfer from USC, entered the game having played more than 10 minutes just twice this season. He finished with his best performance of the year — six points and two rebounds.

Green didn’t start because he missed practices this week while dealing with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, but he still finished with 15 points and played 35 minutes.

Five Stanford players reached double figures. Ziaire Williams finished with a triple-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.