What’s keeping UW Huskies coach Mike Hopkins from settling on a rotation?

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins wants to find a consistent rotation, preferably of eight to nine players.

But consistency has been an elusive concept in this disappointing season, except when it comes to defeat. The Huskies are 1-9 — a record that includes six straight losses — and top-tier Pac-12 teams USC and UCLA are on the schedule this week.

Hopkins has tried just about everything to manufacture chemistry. He’s used four starting lineups, the most common consisting of guards Quade Green, Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey and forwards Hameir Wright and Nate Roberts. Lately, players who rarely saw the floor at the beginning of the season have started getting the chance to contribute. Still, the results stay the same.

Green remains the only reliable scoring option. At 15.5 points per game, he’s the lone player averaging double figures. UW is last in the Pac-12 in nearly every offensive category, so it’s little wonder Hopkins is mixing and matching lineups as he searches for answers. In the last five games, he’s played nine or fewer scholarship players just once.

Hopkins’ biggest challenge is finding reliable performers, players who can contribute alongside Green night in and night out. There have been moments — Marcus Tsohonis’ 24 points against Stanford, Stevenson’s 27 in the loss to Cal, Riley Sorn’s near double-double of 16 points and eight rebounds versus Colorado — but little regularity.

Tsohonis followed his breakout performance of the season with just two points in 12 minutes against Stanford. Stevenson entered the game against the Golden Bears averaging just 3.3 points per game on 25.0% shooting from the field. He hadn’t reached double figures all year. Since the loss to Colorado, Sorn hasn’t scored more than two points.

And that’s just a snapshot. The trend runs throughout UW’s roster, and the unpredictability makes settling on a rotation that much harder.

“It’s a hard challenge when there’s inconsistencies,” Hopkins said. “We just challenge these guys to get better. You want to know that you can depend on somebody. You know what you’re going to get. It doesn’t mean they’re going to make shots or have 27 (points) every game. You just know that they are going to compete at a certain level, play the right way and execute offensively and defensively. That becomes the challenge for sure.”

Finding a rotation

It seemed like the Huskies were close to setting on a rotation early on with the five original starters plus guards RaeQuan Battle and Nate Pryor and Sorn off the bench. But in the last five games, that hasn’t been the case. Hopkins needs production, and he’s looked elsewhere to find it.

Pryor, who first emerged with a 13-point performance against Seattle U on Dec. 9, became an essential part of UW’s rotation. Over the next five games — Seattle U included — he averaged 30.6 minutes and started twice. Last week, he didn’t play against Stanford and saw just 8 minutes vs. Cal.

After playing 19 minutes against Colorado on Dec. 20, Sorn averaged just 7 minutes in the next three games. Battle averaged 20.7 minutes per game over the first six games of the season. In the last five, he’s averaged 11 minutes and didn’t play in the loss to Cal.

“My thing is not necessarily — yeah, it’s the making the shots and those types of things are important — but even when you’re not, you’re playing confident and you’re playing the right way,” Hopkins said. “I think that’s really, really important. We’ve got to be able to execute on both ends of the court for long periods of time.”

Meanwhile, minutes for Tsohonis, guard Cole Bajema and forward J’Raan Brooks have increased over the last five games.

After playing sparingly for most of the year, Tsohonis plays 12 minutes against Colorado then started against Stanford, playing 33 minutes. Brooks averaged 17 minutes over the past three games. Before then, he had played just 38 minutes all season — with 14 coming in the season-opening loss to Baylor. Bajema played 15 minutes against Colorado and 23 at Stanford.

“We got a lot of people that can do a lot of different things so we try to keep different units in if people aren’t knocking shots down,” Bey said. “Yeah, it’s hard, but we got to push through it like every other team.”

Several players, including Bey, have talked about the struggle to build chemistry this season. With three transfers and players taking on bigger roles, it’s been a challenge to find that rhythm. Hopkins said he saw progress in the last two games, especially in the slim 84-78 loss to Cal. The focus now is taking the next step — bringing an end to the losing streak with the first Pac-12 win of the season.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can to get them put into our system,” Hopkins said. “That’s one part of it. And then get them confident within the system, which is another part of it. And then get them together, which is chemistry and that takes time and all those different things. You see signs of growth, but not consistent.”