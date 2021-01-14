UW Huskies’ slide continues with 95-68 loss to USC

Washington guard Erik Stevenson, center, scores past Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

By the time the score reached 7-0, it was already clear how this game would end.

The details change, but Thursday’s 95-68 loss to USC (10-2, 4-1 Pac-12) produced the same result as all but one of Washington’s games this season. The Huskies (1-10, 0-6), still looking for their first Pac-12 win, have now lost seven straight games.

This one — like so many of the defeats — was never really in doubt. UW never led and USC went into the break with a 44-23 advantage after closing the first half on a 12-3 run. The Huskies made just one field goal in the final 7 minutes before halftime.

The Trojans made their first eight shots from the field, not missing until an Evan Mobley 3-point attempt at the 10:38 mark. USC shot 51.7% (15-for-29) from the field and 44.4% (4-for-9) from three in the first half.

UW turned the ball over 16 times and was out-rebounded 41-31, including 16-11 on the offensive boards. USC finished with 42 points in the paint to the Huskies’ 22.

After exploding for 27 points in last week’s loss to Cal — the first time he reached double figures at UW — Erik Stevenson finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Jamal Bey had 11, while Nate Roberts added 10.

Isaiah Moble and Evan Mobley led USC with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

UW will now travel to UCLA on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.