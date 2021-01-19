UW Huskies defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to reportedly take same job at Texas

Washington received mostly good news when it came to roster shake-ups this offseason, with key players from tight end Cade Otton to offensive linemen Luke Wattenberg and Jaxson Kirkland deciding to return for another season.

On Tuesday, the Huskies learned the biggest offseason loss was an unexpected one — and it will come from the coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is reportedly leaving UW to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas in the same role. Kwiatkowski, 55, has been on UW’s staff as the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator since 2014. The news was reported by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, among others.

In 2018, Kwiatkowski voluntarily moved from defensive coordinator to co-defensive coordinator, handing play-calling duties to then co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. That decision helped keep the heavily-pursued Lake from leaving the UW staff for another job.

When Chris Petersen stepped down after the 2019 season, Lake took over as head coach. Kwiatkowski then served as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach during. the 2020 season and resumed play-calling responsibilities.

Lake credits Kwiatkowski as one of the people who talked him into pursuing coaching instead of business. Kwiatkowski was an assistant coach at Eastern Washington in 1998 when Lake was a senior defensive back.

‘’Coach K is a close friend of mine, dear friend of mine,” Lake said during fall camp in October. “I can’t say enough about him. ... He’s a close friend of mine. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. I appreciate that he’s here on our staff.”

Kwiatkowski was the defensive coordinator at Boise State under Petersen from 2010-2013, and his defenses allowed 18.0 points per game in four seasons. Kwiatkowski came to UW when Petersen was hired as head coach. Sarkasian preceded Petersen as UW’s head coach from 2009-2013.

From 2010-17, Kwiatkowski’s defenses allowed the fewest points per game (18.7) of any major college football team. UW led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense every year from 2015-18. In four games in 2020, the Huskies ranked second in the conference in points allowed per game (25.0) and first in total defense (346.3).

During Kwiatkowski’s time with the Huskies, 17 members of his defenses have been selected in the NFL Draft.

Kwiatkowski was the highest paid assistant in the Pac-12, according to the USA assistant coaches salaries database. He made $1 million in 2020 and was set to make $1.1 million in 2021.

This story will be updated.