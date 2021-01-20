What’s wrong with the UW Huskies’ defense? It’s a long list

Mike Hopkins arrived at Washington in 2017 with his zone defense in tow.

He turned that defense into the foundation of the Huskies’ program. It’s so ingrained by now that when asked, junior guard Jamal Bey couldn’t fathom an identity outside of it.

“It needs to be defense,” Bey said after UW’s 95-68 loss to USC last week. “We need to figure that out, and we need to figure that out quickly.”

While the Huskies’ have severely struggled on offense this season, it’s the defensive issues that seem to be bothering Hopkins the most. UW has now allowed 80 or more points seven times this season, including in each of the last six games. The Huskies are also on an eight-game losing streak.

Bey has played for Hopkins’ best defensive teams, and now he’s also played for his worst. When asked to explain what was missing this season, his answer didn’t inspire much confidence.

“It’s in the inside and the outside,” Bey said. “We’re getting beat down low and then we’re getting beat on the three. Usually, we take away the three a lot better, and we’re not doing that. They’re hitting us at both ends with the low post and the threes and the mid-ranges so it’s hurting us on all levels right now. That’s what we need to fix.”

Whether it can be fixed or not remains to be seen, but Hopkins has been making some adjustments. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at what went wrong.

What’s the problem?

UW hasn’t allowed opponents to reach 80 points this many times since Hopkins’ first season in 2017-18. Teams scored 80 points in regulation eight times that season.

In 2018-19, when UW won the Pac-12 and went to the NCAA Tournament, it allowed 80 points three times. Last season was the Huskies’ first under Hopkins without Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle. Even then, they allowed opponents to reach 80 points just four times.

This season, the Huskies are allowing 76.9 points per game, which ranks last in the Pac-12. They are also 11th in the conference in field goal percentage defense at 43.8%.

Even as UW limped to a last-place finish in the Pac-12 last season, it was fifth in the conference in scoring defense (66.4 ppg) and first in field-goal percentage defense (38.1%). In 2018-19, the Huskies were second in scoring defense (64.8%) and third in field goal percentage defense (41.6%).

Activity, Hopkins said, has been the biggest difference between this team and his stronger defensive groups. During his first two seasons — thanks mostly to Thybulle, the career steals leader in the Pac-12 — the Huskies led the conference in steals per game with 8.10 in 2017-18 and 9.0 in 2018-18.

Without Thybulle last season, they still averaged 7.38 steals per game. Those numbers helped offset the high number of turnovers during Hopkins’ time at UW. That hasn’t been the case this season. The Huskies are averaging 2.6 steals and 13.8 turnovers per game.

“If you look at certain teams in the past couple years. … as much as we turned it over, we were getting it back with steals, deflections, those types of things,” Hopkins said. “We’re small up top, which causes a major problem. We’re trying to get bigger on the baseline because rebounding’s been a problem. But the activity, the deflections, the disruption just aren’t what we’re used to.”

Hopkins has a point about size. The Huskies no longer have the same length at the top of the zone, which is a key factor to the zone’s success. Starting guards Erik Stevenson and Quade Green are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot, respectively.

Thybulle, who is 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan, thrived at the top of the zone. Last year, he was primarily replaced by freshman Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels, who is 6-foot-9, has a 6-11 wingspan. Both are now in the NBA, and UW doesn’t have a player on the roster with the same type of make-up.

This season’s defensive numbers most closely resemble Hopkins’ first season, when he was introducing his defense. In 2017-18, UW allowed 73.0 points per game as teams shot 44.7% from the field. While Hopkins isn’t teaching the zone to a completely new roster, the players still aren’t as experienced.

The Huskies added three transfers during the offseason, two of which — guards Stevenson and Nate Pryor — have played major minutes. USC transfer J’Raan Brooks is also playing for the first after sitting out last season. On Tuesday, Stevenson said getting comfortable with the zone is still a work in progress.

“Still learning rotations and positioning and whatnot,” said Stevenson, who transferred after two seasons at Wichita State. “Obviously it’s been a change coming from a strictly man-to-man program. So, still learning.”

Said Bey: “If we are in a bad position, we need to talk out of it. That’s not really what we’re doing. We’re trying to just figure it out when it gets in the middle or something. We just got to be better on talking, communicating and get better on our rotations — quicker on our rotations.’

While they’re not new to the team, other UW players — most notably forward Nate Roberts and center Riley Sorn — are being asked to take on larger or different roles. The Huskies are certainly feeling the loss of Isaiah Stewart, who left after his freshman season. Stewart set the UW record in 2019-20 for blocks (66) and rebounds (281). Before Stewart, the Huskies had experienced forward Noah Dickerson inside.

“We’re just getting crushed interior-wise,” Hopkins said after the loss to USC. “No resistance in there (defensively). Nate Roberts, Riley, those guys, they’re fighting. They just got to keep developing and getting better. It’s just too easy. … We’re not getting the same resistance that we have in the past in the paint and that’s been killing us.”

Making changes

Hopkins said he made some defensive changes before Saturday’s 81-76 loss to UCLA.

It was one of UW’s most promising performances of the season, and the defense showed marked improvement — at least in the first half. The Huskies allowed just 29 points before halftime, holding the Bruins to 31.2% shooting from the field. But UCLA exploded for 52 points after the break, shooting 41.6% from the field and 50% from three.

“We’re making some adjustments and there’s some guys at new positions and there’s a couple breakdowns,” Hopkins said afterward. “Like in the first half … there was two technical breakdowns. That’s just where we got to be better. We can’t keep making the same mistake and the same player can’t keep making the same mistake.

“In the second half, I felt like we were a little bit winded. … But for the most part, against the best offensive team in the league, I thought we did a decent job covering.”

Stevenson said the adjustments could help UW with rebounding, giving them inside position when a shot goes up. The Huskies are being out-rebounded by opponents by an average of 9.7 rebounds per game, including 4.8 per game on the offensive glass.

“He’s trying to make adjustments for sure since last week,” Stevenson said. “Obviously, it’s a change. That’s something we’re going to have to get down, we’re going to have to master, we’re going to have to rep it out.”

Hopkins continued installing those changes this week. The Huskies will face Colorado on Wednesday.

“We just tried to simplify things for the guys,” Hopkins said. “Nothing is ever foolproof, but I thought the guys after yesterday really embraced it and it was better. It was better, for sure. We saw the improvement in practice. But again — in the live, in the arena, against a top team — we’ll see what happens.”