UW Huskies snap losing streak with 84-80 win over Colorado

WashingtonÕs Marcus Tsohonis reacts after a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a PAC-12 basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington needed this.

You could tell from the bench, where the Huskies’ players spent most of the second half on their feet. They cheered every made basket, voices rising to the top of a mostly empty Alaska Airlines Arena. They tossed towels in frustration when whistles blew. They paced with nerves or anticipation, working their way between the spaced out chairs of the bench.

You could tell from head coach Mike Hopkins, too. From the way he walked, hands in his pockets, as Quade Green took critical free throws in the final minutes. Or the way he pulled Marcus Tsohonis toward him during a stoppage in play in the second half, grabbing the sophomore guard’s arms for a quick but intense conversation.

It was Tsohonis who led the way, guiding the Huskies to the end of an eight-game losing skid. The streak, which included disheartening 20-plus point losses and heartbreaking single-digit defeats, finally concluded with a XX-XX victory over Colorado on Wednesday night. It was UW’s first win since Dec. 3 against Seattle University.

Tsohonis finished the game with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from three. He scored four points during a 6-0 run that turned a 75-75 tie into a 81-75 UW advantage with 1:04 remaining. It was the largest lead of the second half for either time, and it was enough to seal the Huskies’ victory.

Colorado did cut the lead to three, 83-80, with 22.4 seconds remaining. The Buffaloes then forced a jump ball to retain possession. But Jeriah Horn missed a 3-point attempt that would’ve tied the game. Hameir Wright then made 1-of-2 free throws to put UW up by four with 5 seconds remaining.

The Huskies took their first steps toward this win last week, showing glimpses of progress in a slim 81-76 loss to first-place UCLA on the road. Hopkins made it clear his team wasn’t interested in moral victories, but UW took the much-needed boost of confidence.

On Wednesday, it paid off.

When the game started, it didn’t seem like it would end this way. The Buffaloes opened on a 6-0 run as the Huskies didn’t make their first basket until Wright made a 3-pointer with 15:43 left in the first half.

But after starting 0-for-7 from the field, UW made five of its next six shots to take a 13-11 lead with 11:46 left in the first half. The Buffaloes came back to push their lead to 10 points, but UW didn’t fold. The Huskies closed on a 7-3 run, making their last four field goals to trim Colorado’s lead to 40-36 at the half.

UW took the lead for the first time when Jamal Bey and Tsohonis hit back-to-back threes to put the Huskies up 58-57 with 13:07 left in the game.