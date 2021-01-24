UW Huskies win first back-to-back games with victory over Utah

WashingtonÕs Erik Stevenson reacts after late basket and found gave the Huskies a lead over Utah in the final seconds of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a PAC-12 basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Jamal Bey was nearly perfect.

Save for a single missed shot — a jumper with 14:30 in left in the game — Bey hit every shot he took from the field during Washington’s 83-79 win over Utah on Sunday afternoon.

Bey was 10-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the 3-point line. He also went 4-of-5 from the free throw line and added five rebounds, two assists and three steals. It was a career game for the junior, who finished with 28 points. He scored his previous career high of 18 points at Cal on Jan. 9.

The performance led UW to its first back-to-back victories of the season. The Huskies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Neither team led by more than six points in a back-and-forth second half. With 2:18 left in the game, two free throws from Riley Battin put the Utes up 77-74. Quade Green was then fouled while attempting a jumper at the other end. He made both foul shots to pull the Huskies within one point with 1:53 left.

Utah’s Ian Martinez and Bey then traded jumpers before Erik Stevenson came up with a steal and was fouled on a made jumper. After the ensuring free throw, UW had a 81-79 lead with 50 seconds left. A steal by Bey then gave UW the ball back with 16.9 seconds remaining. He then sealed the victory with two foul shots with 13 seconds remaining.

The Huskies closed the game on a 7-0 run.

UW and Utah each shot 51% from the field. The Huskies also shot 50% (12-of-24) from the 3-point line. Utah out-rebounded UW 32-28.