How did the UW Huskies fix their offense?

The change wasn’t much, at least according to Washington head coach Mike Hopkins.

The Huskies already shoot plenty during practice and on their own. The coaches just made extra shooting mandatory — a basic routine where each player puts up between 400 and 500 shots every day.

“And it’s not just shooting,” Hopkins said Friday. “It’s technical stuff, game shots. The coaches have done a great job making sure the guys have been doing it in between their schedules and we believe that’s helped us.”

Hopkins’ belief is backed up by the numbers. The Huskies (3-11, 2-7 Pac-12) started the new shooting regimen just a few weeks ago. In the last three games — starting with a close loss at UCLA followed by home wins over Colorado and Utah — they’ve seen results.

In the first 11 games of the season, UW shot 39.3% from the field and just 27.9% from the 3-point line. In the first three games of the year — double-digit losses to Baylor, UC Riverside and Utah — the Huskies shot a combined 14-for-74 (18.9%) from beyond the arc.

Compare that to the last three games where UW has shot 50.6% from the field and 47.2% from three. In the first 11 games, the Huskies shot 67-of-240 from three. They’ve made more than half that number (34-of-72) in the last three games alone.

Hopkins might see the extra shooting practice as “nothing exceptional” — but it’s brought UW exceptional results.

Before shooting 10-of-23 from three against UCLA, UW hadn’t made more than nine threes in a game all season. The Huskies have now reached double digits in three straight games, going 12-for-25 against Colorado and 12-for-24 in the most recent win over Utah. Perhaps most importantly, sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis said it’s boosted the team’s confidence.

“For all of us,” Tsohonis said, “I feel like knowing that we’re getting the extra work in is just helping our play.”

The Huskies will look to build on the recent success against Washington State (9-7, 2-7) on Sunday. The Cougars have lost six straight games, while UW is coming off its first back-to-backs wins of the season. A victory would give the Huskies three straight wins for the first time since December 2019.

“Everybody’s getting way more confident in their play and we’re making shots,” Tsohonis said. “Once you get confident and you’re making shots, we can get rolling.”

But despite their recent slide, the Cougars — who beat UW twice last season — could still be a challenge defensively. Washington State ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (66.2 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (39.7%) and third in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.7%).

UW will look to attack Washington State’s defense with a new slimmed-down rotation that has produced its best offensive games of the season. In the past three games, Hopkins has played the same eight or nine players — the starting five plus Tsohonis, Riley Sorn, Cole Bajema and RaeQuan Battle. The consistency has allowed several Huskies to break out offensively.

Quade Green, Tsohonis, Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey have each scored 20 or more points at least once in the past six games. Tsohonis had 24 against Stanford and 27 in the win over Colorado. Stevenson finished with 27 in the loss to Cal. Green scored 25 against UCLA and 20 against Colorado. Bey had a career-high 28 in the win over Utah.

Green was the only player to reach 20 points in the first nine games of the season. For a while, it looked like he would be the Huskies’ only reliable offensive weapon. Lately, though, UW has found a few more.

“Once we get a hot hand, whoever it is, we just kind of feed him,” Tsohonis said. “We know we’re not going to run away from the hot hand, honestly. If we see one of us is making shots, we’re going to look for him, try to get him open. We’re just playing off of each other.”

The Huskies still have problems defensively — they are last in the conference in scoring defense (77.3 ppg) — but for now at least, the offense is performing well enough to offset the defensive lapses.

“It’s great to know that you can take somebody off the bench who can get over 20 points and get off if he’s playing well and having good practices,” Hopkins said. “It’s good to know that if someone gets in foul trouble, you can still figure out how to score some points. That’s what we were were struggling with so much earlier in the year.

“I think really coming down with having a good rotation, having guys being able to play multiple positions and the other thing is when you have to go small is have the guys that can score on the court.

“It’s a luxury to have that and have four guys that can do it. Now, it just goes back to knowing you cannot necessarily get those types of points (every night) but consistent scoring at those positions every night. That’s when you’re really making headway as a team offensively.”