Washington State snaps losing streak with victory over UW Huskies

Washington’s Jamal Bey (5) defends as Washington State’s Isaac Bonton shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Mike Hopkins wants his team to rely on defense.

The Washington head coach isn’t shy about his philosophy. He wants the Huskies’ defense to be so steady that it gives them a chance to win even on the worst offensive nights. That hasn’t been the case this year — a fact that became even more clear during a 77-62 loss to Washington State (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) on Sunday night.

UW (3-12, 2-8) entered the game feeling good about an offense that led it to two straight victories. But that same offense wilted against the Cougars — the Huskies shot just 38.2% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line — and a porous defense continued a season-long struggle.

WSU finished with a 48-28 rebounding advantage and out-scored the Huskies 42-22 in the paint. Thee Cougars entered halftime with a 38-29 advantage, a lead they expanded to 17 with an 11-3 run to open the second half.

WSU led by as many as 22 points. After shooting 47.2% (25-of-53) in the first half and going 0-of-11 from 3-point line, the Cougars shot 51.9% from the field (14-of-27) and 50% from the 3-point line 5-of-10) from three after the break. WSU also went 16-for-27 from the foul line.

The rivalry game was of little consequence in the Pac-12. Both teams are at the bottom of the conference standings, and a single victory would do little to pull them out. But the Huskies hoped to prove their recent surge wasn’t an apparition. And WSU, who entered on a six-game losing streak, just wanted to stop the bleeding.

Only the Cougars got what they wanted.

Isaac Bonton finished with 25 points for WSU while Efe Abogidi finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Williams had 21. Quade Green led UW with 20, while Erik Stevenson added 13.

It was the third straight win over the Huskies for WSU. UW hasn’t won three straight games since Dec. 2019.