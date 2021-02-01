UW Huskies football announces defensive coordinator, other staff changes

The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington has a new defensive coordinator — and the Huskies football team didn’t have to look far.

Inside linebackers coach Bob Gregory has been promoted to defensive coordinator, UW announced Monday, He’ll continue to coach the inside linebackers.

“Coach Gregory is the perfect fit to take over the reins as our new defensive coordinator,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He has extensive experience as a coordinator in this league and has been a big part of our success on that side of the ball the last seven seasons. I’m excited for him to step into this role and look forward to continue building on the momentum we have going.”

Gregory has 15 seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator, eight at the FBS level. He spent seven of those years (2002-09) as the defensive coordinator at Cal under Jeff Tedford. He was the coordinator for one season (2001) at Boise State under Dan Hawkins.

Gregory joined former UW head coach Chris Petersen’s staff in 2014 after coaching linebackers at Boise State from 2010-13. During his time with the Huskies, Gregory coached Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Ben Burr-Kirven and first-team All-American Shac Thompson, among others.

Former UW defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski left to take the same role at Texas last month. Kwiatkowksi had been on the Huskies’ staff as the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator since 2014.

The Huskies also announced additional staff changes on Monday.

Co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has moved from coaching defensive line to outside linebackers, while defensive analyst Rip Rowan has been promoted to defensive line coach.

Rowan joined the UW’s staff as a defensive analyst in 2019 after serving as a graduate assistant coach at Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss. He played defensive end and linebacker at Austin Peay.

“We are excited to be able to promote Rip to our new defensive line coach. He has put the work in each and every day to prepare for this position,” Lake said. “He has great relationships with everyone in our building, and I’m looking forward to seeing his continued growth as he leads our D-linemen.”

Additionally, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha will take over as special teams coordinator for Gregory.

“I’m excited for Coach Bhonapha to have an expanded role within our program and for him to lead our special teams unit,” Lake said. “He has done an tremendous job with the running back room and has a good understanding of our philosophies on special teams. I’m looking forward to seeing him take this unit to the next level.”

