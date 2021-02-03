UW Huskies add Texas Tech transfer WR Ja’Lynn Polk

Washington added a player to its roster on National Signing Day — just not a high school senior.

Ja’Lynn Polk, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he was transferring from Texas Tech to UW. As a freshman last season, Polk caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Polk, who has four seasons of eligibility remaining, will be immediately eligible to play in the fall. A former three-star prospect, he chose the Huskies over fellow finalists Houston and Kentucky.

Polk signed with Texas Tech in 2020, choosing the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, Arizona, Kansas, Memphis and Arkansas, among others. He was considered the No. 55 player in Texas and the No. 76 wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.

While the UW wide receiver room lost starter Ty Jones — he left for Fresno State as a graduate transfer — the group still has plenty of talent. Senior Ty Jones and junior Puka Nacua, who both started in 2020, will be back. Sophomores Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan will also return after contributing as true freshmen last season.

UW added 15 players during the early signing period in December. The class, ranked No. 30 in the country and No. 5 in the Pac-12, included four-star Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Jabez Tinae.