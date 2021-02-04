UW Huskies fall to Oregon State, 91-71, for second straight loss

Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson (5) shoots over Washington’s Quade Green, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

It took 43 seconds for Washington’s game plan to fall apart — just long enough for the Huskies to turn the ball over on their opening possession, which led to Jarod Lucas’ first 3-pointer at the other end.

Lucas would make four more threes during Oregon State’s 91-71 victory over UW on Thursday night. The Huskies entered the game with the goal of taking away the shooters, and for good reason. Oregon State is the No. 4 3-point shooting team in the Pac-12. And Lucas? He shoots 42.2% from beyond the arc.

When UW head coach Mike Hopkins talked about outside shooting, Lucas’ name would’ve been circled in red. But instead of slowing him, Lucas finished 5-of-9 from three for 19 points. As a team, Oregon State shot 45.8% (11-of-24).

“There’s a difference between contesting a shot and taking a shot away,” Hopkins said. “A contested shot — good shooters make contested shots. If you take it away, you got to be able to take it away and stay in front. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Hopkins started implementing a matchup zone during the Huskies’ close loss to UCLA on Jan. 16. UW followed that performance with two straight wins over Colorado and Utah, and it seemed like the Huskies were ready to turn a corner.

But now, after back-to-back losses, it’s clear opponents have started adjusting to the defensive changes.

“Now, (it’s on) the scouting report, right?” Hopkins said. “They start to find ways to hurt it. Now, we got to counter punch defensively. We’re putting Band-Aids on holes in terms of what we’ve had in the past defensively. We got to do better. Part of this thing is you can have the greatest game plan in the world with what you want to do, but you have to go out there and execute that.”

Oregon State entered halftime with a 47-35 advantage. The Beavers went up 7-0 to start the game and pushed their lead to 15 points, 21-6, with 13:26 left in the first half. UW pulled back within four using an 11-0 run, but Oregon State closed the first half on an 11-3 run.

The Beavers kept the momentum after the break, using a 12-4 stretch to pull ahead 59-39 with 16:50 left. UW never got back within single digits as Oregon State pushed its lead to as many as 24 points. The Beavers made six of their 11 threes in the second half.

“The one thing the (matchup zone defense) is supposed to do is not allow 3-point shooting to level that it is,” Hopkins said. “Just not good enough. They made 11 threes and we fouled three 3-point shooters. It’s like giving up 13, 14 threes in a game. It’s just not good enough. Ninety-one points, not good enough.”

The Huskies did use a 9-0 run to get within 12 points, 70-58, with 8:15 left. But Lucas responded with a three that put Oregon State back up by 15.

That was as close as the Huskies would get the rest of the way.

“(We had) a couple spurts, but that’s not going to work,” said UW guard Marcus Tsohonis, who had a game-high 22 points. “When we’re communicating, I feel like we’re making stops and we’re playing off our energy. But when we’re not talking, it’s just really hard to get stops and get out in transition when we’re not talking.”

Hopkins also noticed the lack of communication — a problem that’s particularly difficult to overcome in a matchup zone.

“When you’re in a match, when the ball gets entered in a certain area, we go to like a man,” Hopkins said. “If you’re not communicating, then that’s when you’re going to get hurt. These guys have been doing (matchup zone) since the UCLA game, so it’s fairly new. These guys have got to be better. (Oregon State) made a lot of threes. It’s the one thing that we’re supposed to take away in this and we didn’t do it tonight.”

But UW’s defense wasn’t solely to blame for the Huskies’ latest loss.

The Huskies shot 45% (23-of-51) from the field and 25% (5-of-20) from three, but made just nine field goals and missed all 11 3-point attempts after halftime. The 14 turnovers and Oregon State’s 36-28 scoring advantage in the paint didn’t help, either.

“Sometimes we just try to do too much,” Hopkins said. “We’ll have so many possessions where the ball is moving and guys are sharing it and then we have times where we just try to do too much. That’s when you speed up is when you make some mistakes and they capitalized on it.”

After going through an eight-game losing streak earlier this season, UW has now dropped two straight. The Huskies will face Oregon on Saturday, a team they fell to, 74-71, at Alaska Airlines Arena in December.

“Obviously, our spirits are kind of down when we lose games like that,” Tsohonis said. “We always look forward in the next game and know we have to come harder in practice and our workouts and everything. It’s going to make us better.”