Defensive struggles continue for UW Huskies in 86-74 loss to Oregon

Washington forward Nate Roberts (1) and Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) defend against Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) who drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) AP

Quade Green’s answer might have explained more than he intended.

Speaking to the media after Washington’s 86-74 loss to Oregon (10-4, 5-13 Pac-12), the Huskies’ senior point guard was asked to diagnose the problem with the Huskies’ struggling defense.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Green said. “We don’t know yet.”

Maybe it’s not the answer UW fans would like to hear 17 games into the season, but the numbers say it’s an honest one.

UW (4-13, 2-10 Pac-12) has given up at least 77 points in 11 straight games — the longest active streak in the country, according to CBS. The Huskies have also allowed 80 or more points eight times this season. Last year, they allowed 80 points in just three games all season. UW also ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (78.1 ppg), tenth in field goal percentage defense (44.8%) and eighth in 3-point percentage defense (33.6%).

Head coach Mike Hopkins made defensive adjustments before a close loss to UCLA on Feb. 13, which included the addition of a match-up zone. The changes helped briefly, helping UW earn back-to-back wins against Colorado and Utah.

But now the Huskies have dropped three consecutive games. And on Saturday, for the second straight game, an opponent made more than 10 3-pointers. Oregon State made 11 en route to a victory on Thursday and the Ducks finished 12-of-25 from beyond the arc.

With 10:50 left in the first half, UW trailed just 21-20 after two free throws from Quade Green. But the decks then launched an 8-0 run to build a 29-20 advantage.

Oregon went into halftime with a 42-31 advantage, and the Ducks just kept stretching their lead after the break. After a 12-5 run to open the second, Oregon led 54-36 with 16:24 remaining. The Huskies never got back within single digits.

UW did put together a 10-0 run — highlighted by a 3-pointer and a jumper from Green — to cut the Ducks’ lead to 11, 76-65, with 4:13 remaining. But Oregon responded with two free throws and a layup to push the advantage back to 15 with 3:26 left.

After a technical foul on UW head coach Mike Hopkins for arguing an offensive foul call against Jamal Bey, Oregon added two more free throws and another layup to go ahead 84-65.

Oregon shot 48.3% (29-of-60) from the field. The Ducks out-rebounded the Huskies 32-21 and had 13 second-chance points to UW’s five.

Green had 23 points for the Huskies, while Marcus Tsohonis added 15. Eugene Omoruyi finished with 25 points and five rebounds for Oregon.