What’s wrong with UW Huskies men’s basketball? Is there hope for the future?

The 2020-21 Washington men’s basketball team nearly set a record — and not the good kind.

The Huskies finished the season 5-21 overall and 4-16 in the Pac-12 — tying for the fewest wins in program history with the 1993-94 team. That squad — the first under head coach Bob Bender — finished 5-22 overall and 3-15 in conference play. It was the worst record since the program’s inception in 1896.

UW has won more than five games in every season since then — until now. And the similarities between the two teams are striking. The 1993-94 squad started the season 1-6 and went through a nine-game losing streak. This year’s team opened 1-11, suffering through an eight-game losing streak in the process. After winning back-to-back games, UW lost 10 of its final 12 games.

After his early struggles, Bender took the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 1998 and 1999. But he averaged just 10.3 wins during his final three seasons and was fired after going 11-18 (5-13 Pac-10) in 2001-02.

Current head coach Mike Hopkins had early success at UW. The Huskies went 9-22 (2-16 Pac-12) in Lorenzo Romar’s final season, but Hopkins led them to a 21-13 (10-8) record and the NIT in 2017-18, his first season. The next year, UW finished 27-9 (15-3), won the Pac-12 regular-season championship and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

But despite bringing in a top-10 class featuring five-star recruits Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, the success didn’t carry over into the next season. Even though the Huskies lost four starters, the year started well enough. But it fell apart after point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible midway through the season. UW finished 15-17 (5-13). Stewart and McDaniels both declared for the NBA Draft after the season.

“I think last year, we were playing really well and lost a key player,” Hopkins said earlier this month. “Teams do that all the time and bounce back. The team that won the league by three games two years ago was really, really experienced. They’ve been in a lot of games together. We had the same team. We were really talented last year, we just had newness. And then when you lose a key player, if it’s in football a wide receiver or a quarterback, you never know what the effects will be. It ended up having a huge effect on us.”

The departure of McDaniels and Stewart was expected, but the same can’t be said for the absence of Nahziah Carter. Carter, the leading returning scorer for 2020-21, left the program after the university upheld his suspension following two allegations of sexual assault. Earlier this year, two students separately reported Carter to UW’s Title IX office. A hearing officer determined Carter violated the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault in both cases.

“If you go back to Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels leaving, I think that hurts because they pretty much played the bulk of the minutes at the forward positions last year,” said Pac-12 Network analyst Eldridge Recasner, a former all-conference guard for UW.

“Even though everybody knew they were going to go pro, I still don’t think it helps because then you don’t have a chance to develop a guy like Nate Roberts because Isaiah Stewart is so good, you don’t want to take him off the floor. And Jaden McDaniels is so good, you don’t want to take him off the floor.”

After McDaniels and Stewart committed, 247Sports — a network of websites focused on basketball and football recruiting — took a look at UW’s program. National basketball analyst Eric Bossi stressed the importance of building a program on multi-year players — players who approach the talent of one-and-done recruits but also stay with a team long enough to provide a foundation for success.

This year, UW’s foundation crumbled. The players behind Stewart and McDaniels lacked experience. Carter is gone. Even the loss of seldom-used center Bryan Penn-Johnson — he transferred to LSU — hurt UW’s depth inside. That left the Huskies without options when their interior players got into foul trouble.

“So having guys who are going to be stable, who are going to be around in your program, having sophomores or juniors or seniors who are going to be as good as some of these one-and-done guys, it’s hugely important,” Bossi said.

“I don’t think you see many teams going deep and truly competing for national championships without having a nice bit of balance. I think that’s something you see in some of these places that are starting to try working their way to having more balance because they realize that they need it.”

Dealing with COVID-19

Brad Jackson, a former longtime coach at Western Washington University and special assistant to Lorenzo Romar at UW, cautioned against reading too much into the results of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, made this season exponentially more difficult.

While every team has to deal with the same uncertainties — Will practice be canceled? Will there actually be a game this week? — he said the disrupted offseason and shortened non-conference schedule would have more of an effect on teams with a lot of roster turnover. Teams like UW.

“If you look at their team right now, you’ve just got a lot of new players,” Jackson said. “When you consider any team that has new faces and then you don’t really get to prepare in the summertime period, I think one of things that you see oftentimes … it just takes time for players and coaches to get to know each other.

“I think it’s one thing to know somebody on a personal level, coach-player, that kind of thing. It’s another thing to really know each other on a player level — kind of what they do, what makes them tick, how they respond to situations and all those types of things. … When you roll all that stuff in there, I think that probably has had an impact.”

The Huskies didn’t bring in any freshmen in last year’s recruiting class, but they did add three transfers with local ties in Erik Stevenson (Wichita State), Cole Bajema (Michigan) and Nate Pryor (North Idaho College). UW also had several players, most notably Roberts and Riley Sorn, stepping into larger roles.

“I think you just kind of have to really look at the big picture and try not to point fingers or treat this year like a ‘normal year’ or any other season,” Jackson said. “I think there’s just too many unknown factors, many things that go into a performance that are really, really difficult this year.

“That’s not to make an excuse. I would love to see them do well, but I think that maybe this impacts UW in a way that another team hasn’t had to deal with just because of all the things we just discussed.”

UW was supposed to open the season by hosting a tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena. But when COVID-19 concerns for multiple opponents canceled the event, the Huskies played No. 2 Baylor in the season-opener instead. After falling 86-52, UW also lost its next two games to UC Riverside and Utah.

“Usually, in the preseason you have a normal training camp and then you have some exhibition games to kind of see where you’re at,” Hopkins said. “Our exhibition game was against Baylor. At that time, you never know what that’s going to do. That was a bad calculation on my part. But our kids, I have to give them a lot of credit. As much adversity as we’ve been through and not having those early opportunities, they just kept working and getting better. I applaud them.

“COVID’s been hard for a lot of programs out there. It’s been something no one has obviously ever experienced. But all you can do is learn from these experiences last year, for me, and this year. Sometimes you have to go through that to reach your potential. That’s the way I’m looking at it and that’s the way we’re looking at the program. We’ll move forward from it, get better from it, grow from it and hopefully be back on top quick.”

Evaluating the roster

Green is the only player averaging double figures for UW this season. He’s also been the lone consistent scoring threat. The Huskies don’t have the dominant post presence they’ve had in the past, and the roster is also lacking the height and length that made Hopkins’ patented zone successful.

As Hopkins put it during the season — “We’re putting band-aids on holes in terms of what we’ve had in the past defensively.” Hopkins even introduced a match-up zone midway through the season in an attempt to solve the Huskies’ defensive problems.

“I think the biggest thing is just having a guy in there that you can throw the ball to that can get you a bucket and draw a double team that you can create some open shots for Jamal Bey and RaeQuan Battle and Erik Stevenson,” Recasner said. “They don’t have that. I mean, 6-foot-9 Hameir Wright but he plays on the perimeter and he’s a guy that shots threes. I think that’s the one thing that’s been missing.”

Recasner sees promise in the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Roberts — “He’s a monster physically,” he said — and said his lack of playing experience made him almost like a freshman this year. He also gave Sorn, who is 7-foot-4, credit for his contributions, especially considering he wasn’t expected to play much at all heading into the season.

“He can catch the ball,” Recasner said. “He’s shown before he can dunk. But if he would just raise his hands up and stand up straight, it’s tough for anybody else in the conference to score on him.”

As Recasner pointed out, the development of Roberts and Sorn will be crucial for UW’s future — especially in the context of the current roster. The Huskies only have one player signed in the 2021 recruiting class — 6-foot-9 center Jackson Grant out of Olympia, a four-star recruit and the No. 3 player in Washington state. His lengthy frame fits Hopkins’ zone defense, and he’s shown the ability to battle inside as well as stretch the floor. Grant is considered the No. 67 player in the country by 247Sports composite, which compiles prospect ratings by major media recruiting services

“I see myself really fitting in defensively, in the middle of the zone or one of those lower wing spots,” Grant told The News Tribune in November. “I can cover the floor well, I’m long, athletic. I can defend the rim and rebound well. Offensively, I think I have a lot of talent, posting up, shooting outside. I can be a help wherever they need me, whether it’s inside or outside.”

Can Pryor, Sorn or Grant give UW the kind of post presence it desperately needs? Maybe. Even so, that might not be enough.

“They got to get some good recruits,” Recasner said.” You can be the greatest coach in the world, but if you don’t have the players, you’re just not going to win. They got to put their hard hats on and get out there and hit the pavement and try to find some guys for next season. That’s all they can do.

“You know, in this day and age, you never know who’s gonna transfer. You don’t know what scholarships are gonna be available, but they just got to go out there and try to identify some guys. Not only that can play, but can play the type of system that Hop wants, which is playing zone on defense, whatever his offense is going to be. They changed it up a bit. Just go out there and find some guys that fit their system. And I don’t think that’s gonna be freshmen. They’re probably will have to go to the transfer portal or some JC players.”

Recruiting status

O’Dea star Paolo Banchero was considered a must-get for UW in the Class of 2021. A five-star forward, Banchero is considered the No. 1 player in Washington State and the No. 3 player in the country by 247Sports composite. He’s the kind of player that would have instantly reignited excitement around the program.

But while the Huskies made Banchero’s top six along with Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Tennessee, he ultimately chose the Blue Devils. In an interview with ESPN after his commitment, Banchero cited frequent contact with Coach Mike Krzyzewski as well as the amount of freedom the Blue Devils would give him as major reasons for his decision.

While the loss of Banchero was certainly a blow, Recasner pointed out that the history of one-and-done players at UW leaves a lot to be desired. Stewart and McDaniels were first-round draft picks, but the team finished last in the Pac-12. Markelle Fultz was the No.1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but the 2016-17 Huskies team finished 9-22 (2-16 Pac-12).

“Maybe Hop is going to take a page out of the playbook and go after guys that are more the Matisse Thybulle types, the Noah Dickerson types that are going to be around for three to four years,” Recasner said. “I think you have to try to build your program that way.

“You can’t say no. If Paolo Banchero said he wanted to go to UW, you can’t say no because you think he’s going to be one-and-done. You got to take the best talent. But you got to put some pieces around (him). Maybe the other three scholarships you bring in with that freshman class is going to be guys that’s going to be here for three or four years.”

Banchero isn’t the only local recruit that left the state. UW offered the top five prospects from Washington state in the Class of 2021, only landing Jackson. Four-star forward Kaden Perry, considered the No. 2 player in Washington by 247Sports, doesn’t have the same Seattle connection — he’s from Battle Ground, Wa. in Clark County. Perry had an offer from UW, but chose Gonzaga. John Christofilis, a three-star shooting guard out of O’Dea, was considered the No. 5 player in the state. He signed with Creighton.

“It’s different in terms of recruiting than it used to be maybe a couple decades ago, where maybe it was a tad more regionalized,” Jackson said. “I just don’t know that the specific area is going to guarantee the kid that is a homegrown product is necessarily going to stay home because I think it’s more of a national game right now. I think, especially at the level of Washington, they’re going to recruit on a national level.

“I do think certainly fans and coaches know these prospects when they’re young, if they live locally, and so you know them growing up. I think it is important. I don’t know if it’s absolutely critical. But certainly you want to do the best job you possibly can with that. You’re going to get some players, local players, that are going to stay and the reality is some of them are not. It doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the University of Washington or the coaches are whatever. There’s other factors that enter into that.”

In 2019, Hopkins landed two of the top three players in the state in Jaden McDaniels (No. 1) and Battle (No. 3). That was one of Hopkins’ best years recruiting in-state.

Transfers Stevenson, Bajema and J’Raan Brooks (USC) were all at the top of their original classes in Washington state. Stevenson, a former Timberline standout, was the No. 4 player in Washington state in the Class of 2018. The No. 2 player that season, J’Raan Brooks, transferred from USC to UW last season. Lynden Christian School’s Bajema, a four-star recruit, was No. 4 in 2019.

Like Jackson, Recasner sees local recruiting as important but not crucial. It gives the program a boost of local support, he said, but it doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. But in 2019, while discussing UW’s nationally-ranked class, Bossi offered an idea linking local success and recruiting.

“That’s the one thing that Lorenzo Romar during his time was certainly outstanding at,” Bossi said. “It was almost impossible to get big-time talent out of Seattle. Some guys would leave from time to time but for the most part, he kept the talent home and they produced a lot of draft picks from that.

“Now, they didn’t have the NCAA Tournament success that I think people would have hoped for. But theoretically, if these guys keep staying at home, I think that NCAA Tournament success is going to come.”

Before his firing, Romar had a top recruiting class committed for 2017, including a commitment from the No. 1 player in the country in Michael Porter Jr. Romar hired his father as an assistant in an effort to bring his two sons into the program. Romar was also the godfather of Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. was granted his release after Romar’s firing and headed to Missouri. Jontay Porter, a five-star forward in the Class of 2018, also de-committed after Romar’s firing. Daejon Davis — the No. 3 player in the state that season — also de-committed. So did Mamoudou Diarra, the No. 3 player in South Carolina.

“It was tough because it’s well known that (UW hasn’t) had a lot of success in the last...I keep saying five years because in 2012 we won the league,” Romar said in 2017 about the loss of the class. “In the last five years we weren’t as successful as we would have liked to been and we felt ‘Ok, we finally got it back’. Here we go. We’re going to be winning again and when you anticipate that you don’t see anything differently. Then when it’s taken away from you, it’s tough.”

Jaylen Nowell, the No. 4 player in Washington state, was the only player in the class to stick with his commitment. The 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year, Nowell played two seasons at UW before the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

What comes next

So, what does the future hold for UW? Athletic director Jen Cohen has expressed her support for Hopkins, so it seems like he will return as head coach in 2021-22. But there are still plenty of unknowns surrounding the Huskies’ roster.

The amount of improvement next season could hinge on Green, who will have a decision to make after the season. The NCAA suspended eligibility for all athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Green — a senior — will have the opportunity to return for another year if he chooses. The Huskies will bring in Grant, but will likely also look for additions in the form of transfers.

“You have to be optimistic,” Recasner said. “The longer the guys are together, the more they understand what Hop is trying to do, I think the better they are going to get. How much is that going to mean as far as improvements in the win and loss column, we’re just going to have to see.”

Jackson expressed confidence in Hopkins. He pointed to the amount of historically successful programs — such as Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky and North Carolina — that have also struggled in the midst of an unprecedented season. It’s difficult for anyone, he said, to do a serious evaluation of such a disrupted year.

For UW, the goal is consistent success — for years like the Pac-12 championship season in 2018-19 to become the norm instead of the exception. It’s not an easy path to reach that level, and Jackson pointed out so-called Blue Bloods — think Duke and Kentucky — have the historically built-in reputation that attracts top-tier players year after year.

“I think some of the things that we talked about just being able to have a coach, a coaching staff in place that has a solid philosophy that is consistent that kids can buy into,” Jackson said.

He believes Hopkins could be that coach. He also spoke highly of the support from the institution, from Cohen through the athletic administration. He pointed to the addition of a Basketball Training & Performance Facility and Health and High Performance Center on campus as a huge boost for the program.

The basketball facility will feature practice courts, locker rooms, recruiting/player lounges, film rooms and a new front porch. The Health and High Performance Center will include strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental health awareness, athletic training and medical services for more than 500 student-athletes.

“When I was there on staff at the UW, sometimes it was difficult for coaches and for players because there just wasn’t enough time or space for all the people that needed use the facility to get as much time as they wanted or needed sometimes,” Jackson said.

When he looks at the college basketball landscape, Jackson said there is more parity than there used to be. While there are programs that don’t trend up and down dramatically, there are more years now where teams just aren’t as good as expected. That’s been particularly true this season as several perennial powerhouses have struggled.

While UW has experienced back-to-back disappointing seasons, Jackson doesn’t see a reason for a long-term concern. He believes building blocks —facilities, support, coaching staff, atmosphere — are all there.

“I certainly think the UW is on the right track there,” Jackson said, “even though maybe the record this year and even last year isn’t what they had hoped for. I don’t see that as something that is going to last very long, quite frankly.”