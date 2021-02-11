4 quotes that define UW’s defensive struggles

Washington’s defensive struggles are no secret.

Even when the Huskies won back-to-back games to break an eight-game winning streak, the issues on defense remained persistent. Multiple adjustments haven’t made a noticeable difference, and head coach Mike Hopkins even admitted after last week’s loss to Oregon that he’s running out of changes to make.

UW is last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (78.6 ppg), 10th in field goal percentage defense (45%) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (34.7%) — and Hopkins and his players have been asked time and again to explain the defensive struggles.

Here are four recent quotes that best explain what’s going wrong:

“We’re putting Band-Aids on holes in terms of what we’ve had in the past defensively.”

Hopkins offered this description after the Huskies’ loss to Oregon State last week. Asked to expand on Wednesday — was the problem the personnel or experience? — Hopkins said this:

“I think more the personnel. It’s a combination of both. And so, not being able to cover certain things. We’re going to try to manipulate it and move it around and get better at it. That’s more-so what I meant.”

Hopkins has alluded to defensive adjustments in the past, most recently before the Huskies’ loss to UCLA. He moved to a match-up zone, a switch that seemed to help in wins over Utah and Colorado but not so much in UW’s three-game losing streak. UW mostly played its standard two-three zone against Oregon last week.

It seems the real issue can’t necessarily be fixed with changes to the defensive scheme. The Huskies simply don’t have the personnel they’ve had in the past.

The length and athleticism of players like Matisse Thybulle — one of the best defensive players in Pac-12 history — and Jaden McDaniels were what made the top of Hopkins’ zone so dangerous in the past. While Thybulle is impossible to duplicate, UW just doesn’t have the same kind of makeup this season.

And then there’s the inside, where UW is lacking the kind of post presence provided by Noah Dickerson and most recently Isaiah Stewart. As Nate Roberts and Riley Sorn adjust to more prominent roles, the Huskies have lacked resistance. It’s why opponents have pounded them so consistently in the paint.

“Everybody says we played fantastic in those games and that’s how we won and this and that. But in those games, we really just made shots. That’s how we won.”

Asked Wednesday if UW had gotten away from what made them successful against Utah and Colorado, that was guard Erik Stevenson’s response. And it was an honest one.

The Huskies shot a combined 57-of-114 (50%) in those two wins, but they still gave up an average of 79.5 points per game. Combined, Utah and Colorado shot 63-of-160 (48.5%) from the field. UW won, but its defense — save for a few key moments down the stretch — wasn’t much better.

In the past, Hopkins said he wanted the Huskies’ defense to be good enough that they could win on any given night even when they struggled offensively. This year, more the opposite seems to be true. If UW performs well enough offensively, it usually has a chance to win. If not, the Huskies have a hard time staying in games.

“It all goes back to defense,” Stevenson said. “Even in those games, we’re giving up 80 and 79. We were just making a ridiculous amount of shots.”

“When we’re communicating, I feel like we’re making stops and we’re playing off our energy. But when we’re not talking, it’s just really hard to get stops and get out in transition when we’re not talking.”

Guard Marcus Tsohonis brought up UW’s lack of communication after the loss to Oregon State, and Hopkins agreed with him.

“When you’re in a match, when the ball gets entered in a certain area, we go to like a man (defense),” Hopkins said last week. “If you’re not communicating, then that’s when you’re going to get hurt.”

It could partially explain why the Huskies gave up 11 3-pointers to the Beavers and 12 to Oregon a game later. While UW’s players haven’t discussed chemistry in a while, it was a frequent topic of conversation earlier in the season. With so many new faces on the roster and players taking on different roles, the Huskies said they were still learning how to play with each other. It seems like the issue didn’t stop at the defensive end.

“We made adjustments defensively to try and take away the three and give us better position to rebound on the defensive end,” Stevenson said when asked to explain UW’s struggles with 3-point defense.“So maybe just a couple breakdowns. … Lack of focus mentally. That’s how you give up easy threes, because teams shouldn’t get open looks unless they get a transition opportunity or whatever. In the half-court, you should be able to stop teams from shooting wide-open threes.”

“Defending without fouling. That’s a big part of it.”

As Hopkins analyzed UW’s defensive issues on Wednesday, he landed here.

The Huskies’ have struggled in this department all season. UW opponents have shot 75 more free throws total, an average of 4.4 more free throws per game.

While foul shots eventually evened out against Oregon State, the Beavers shot 14 free throws the Huskies’ two in the first half last week’s game — a stat that helped give Oregon State a 47-35 halftime lead. UW also fouled three 3-point shooters against the Beavers and fouled another in the loss to Oregon.

USC, the Huskies opponent on Thursday, provided the best example of the fouling problem. USC’s size and athleticism caused the Huskies all kinds of issues in the first meeting, a 95-68 loss for UW. The Trojans shot 37 free throws in that game, making 26. UW shot just 19.