UW Huskies drop fourth straight game with 69-54 loss to No. 20 USC

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) and Washington guard Quade Green (55) eye a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

One run — an 18-4 stretch to close out the first half — sealed No. 20 USC’s 69-54 victory over Washington.

Neither team shot particularly well on Thursday night, especially early. And as a closely contested first half reached its final minutes, it seemed like UW (3-16, 2-11 Pac-12) would head into halftime in good position.

Guard Jamal Bey even gave the Huskies a four-point lead with a layup with 5:49 remaining before the break. But instead of propelling UW into halftime, the basket seemed to jolt USC (16-3, 10-2) to life.

And as the Trojans surged, UW started to crumble.

The Huskies turned the ball over four times during the remainder of the first half, leading to eight points for USC. The Trojans went 7-of-10 from the field during that period, including making seven of their last eight shots.

“They out-rebounded us and our turnovers turned into second-chance points late in the (first) half when we were supposed to not turn the ball over,” Green said. “Pretty much we turned the ball over when we’re not supposed to and that’s what happened.’

Not only did UW turn the ball over, the Huskies also went cold. They made just two of their final seven shots. And the combination was enough to send USC into halftime with a 41-31 lead.

“I just felt like we missed a couple easier shots,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “(The Trojans) were able to get out in transition. We had a couple turnovers where they were able to get in transition. The floodgates broke and we just got to be better. I felt like up until that point, we spaced them out good enough.”

USC scored five of the first seven points of the second half to stretch its lead to 14, and the Huskies never got closer than nine points for the rest of the game.

“We pretty much was terrible in the second half,” Green said. “We didn’t do a good enough job like we did (early) in the first half. That’s pretty much it right there.”

UW had several chances to cut the advantage down to seven or eight, but could never quite get over the hump.

“We had some really good looks, I felt,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t knock them down. … Just needed something good to happen. But the kids kept fighting, kept coming at them. There was either a turnover or a miss. We can’t have 14 turnovers. That’s what we’ve been having. It’s not just turnovers, it’s points off turnovers.”

The Huskies scored just 23 points in the second half as their offensive sputtered. They shot 8-of-23 (34.8%) from the field and 2-of-10 (20%) from the 3-point line after the break.

And just like the first meeting between the two teams — a 95-68 victory for the Trojans on Jan. 14 — USC’s length and athleticism overpowered the Huskies. The Trojans won the rebounding battle 41-24 and had 46 points in the paint to UW’s 22. They also scored 17 points off 14 UW turnovers. The Huskies finished with just four points off 13 turnovers from USC.

“I thought we did a good job with the tempo,” Hopkins said. “For the most part, I felt like we stopped them in terms of points. But we still gave up too many offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

“Offensively, I felt like we did a decent job. It was just our turnovers. We turned it over too much. We don’t have a large margin for error and so a couple of those, maybe you take away five turnovers and those become five 3-point shot opportunities. Now, we’re in a real chance to pick them off. USC is big. We battled.”

Thursday’s game marked the first time the Huskies held an opponent to less than 70 points since a 66-58 loss to Montana on Dec. 16. USC shot 49% (28-of-57) from the field and just 1-of-7 (14.3%) from three.

“I felt we did a better job at the defensive end scrapping and not letting easy shots,” Green said. “We did a good job in the first and then in the second half they were rebounding and getting second-chance points.”

Green finished with 16 points for UW, while Bey had 10. Four USC players reached double figures, led by Evan Mobley’s 17. Isaiah Mobley had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies will face UCLA on Saturday.