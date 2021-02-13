UW Huskies fall short against UCLA, drop fifth straight game

UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) tries to pass the ball around the defense of Washington forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington couldn’t stop Johnny Juzang.

Saturday’s 64-61 loss to UCLA was just that simple — and that complicated. Because it seemed like no matter what the Huskies tried, Juzang — he finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field — just kept scoring.

He scored the final 15 points of the first half for the Bruins. In fact, from the 17:03 mark on, no UCLA player but Juzang scored again until halftime. He lost some steam in the second half, but not much — and not enough for the Huskies to pull out a victory.

It was Juzang who drilled a key 3-pointer with 54 seconds left that turned a two-point UCLA lead into a 61-57 advantage. That gave the Bruins enough separation to hold off UW down the stretch, even after Erik Stevenson answered with a 3-point of its own.

It was the fifth straight loss for UW, who also went through an eight-game losing streak earlier this season. The Huskies had every opportunity to end the skid, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump.

The Bruins twice opened up 10-point leads in the second half, but UW kept battling back. With 2:18 left in the game, Marcus Tsohonis hit one of XX 3-pointers to tie the game, 57-57, with 2:18 left.

Jules Bernard responded with two free throws at the other end to put UCLA back up 59-57. Then Juzang hit his three, and UW ran out of time.

UCLA opened the game on an 11-0 run, which UW answered with one of its own. The Bruins didn’t score for more than 9 minutes after their fast, which allows UW to tie the game.

Marcus Tsohonis finished with a team-high 22 points for the Huskies.