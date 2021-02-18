This big man’s development is key to UW Huskies’ basketball future

UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) tries to pass the ball around the defense of Washington forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington needs Nate Roberts on the floor.

The Huskies have a lack of big men on their basketball roster — and the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Roberts is easily the most physically imposing. He’s also the top rebounder.

The trouble is, Roberts has difficulty staying in games. He’s finished with four or more personal fouls seven times this season, including in four of the last seven games. Roberts had early foul trouble and finished with four fouls in each of UW’s most recent games — a loss to UCLA and win over Washington State.

When Roberts is on the bench with foul trouble, head coach Mike Hopkins has often used a four-guard lineup with 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn taking up space in the middle. Sorn has unexpectedly contributed this season, but he’s still maturing when it comes to strength and conditioning. Forward Hameir Wright, who starts alongside Roberts, is more of a stretch forward.

With the loss of Isaiah Stewart to the NBA Draft and center Bryan Penn-Johnson transferring during the offseason, Hopkins doesn’t have any other options to turn to when Roberts is on the bench. That’s allowed opponents to dominate the Huskies when it comes to rounding and points the paint.

The solution to the problem might sound simple — “Get better at post defense,” Hopkins said with a chuckle — but Roberts is still developing. After redshirting as a freshman, Roberts played sparingly last season behind Stewart.

“A lot of post-defense is getting your work done early,” Hopkins said. “When you give good post players deep position, it’s a hard thing. Like what teams did against Isaiah (Stewart), they just used their body and whatever they could to keep him out of the paint. ... When they’re coming at you, physical guys, over and over, it can be really hard. But a lot of our work can be done early, and we’ve got to do a better job of that.”

Watching film is helpful, Roberts said, because it allows him to see where the fouls are coming from. Sometimes he thinks he defended straight up but will later realize he used his body more than he should have.

“Just sometimes being a little too physical or a little too aggressive on the defensive end, not doing my work early and catching up late and playing catch-up,” Roberts said. “I think that has a lot to do with it.”

Another factor is Roberts’ inexperience. There are elements of the college game he is still learning.

“This has been my first year really playing heavy minutes and learning the ins-and-outs of how the pace goes, how refs are going to be calling it, whether they’re going to be a little more lenient on the foul calls or whether they are going to be calling it tight,” Roberts said. “I think those are key things that I look for and learning how to maneuver through foul trouble.”

The Huskies need Roberts’ development to continue, especially if they don’t add another player outside of four-star center Jackson Grant to the roster next season. UW has missed a dominant post presence in the mold of Stewart and Noah Dickerson this season. Roberts has the physical makeup to be a force in the paint, but his continued development will be vital to UW’s improvement inside.

“When you look at Nate Roberts, he’s a monster physically,” said Eldridge Recasner, a former star at UW and current Pac-12 Network analyst. “Hopefully, he matures and gets better. He didn’t play much at all, so he’s pretty much like a freshman. He didn’t play much at all last year, and now he’s thrown into the fire.

“I would have to think he’s going to get better just off his body type. I would think he’s going to get better. If he’s willing to put the time in and work, I would think next year he’s going to be a monster in the paint.”

Roberts has averaged 5.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. He’s had two double-doubles, and he’s finished with seven or more rebounds nine times. Even with the foul trouble, Hopkins described him as “a steady rock.”

“We love Nate,” Hopkins said. “We need him to stay on the court. … Hopefully, he’ll get better. He’s been working his tail off. Great rebounder and hopefully he plays great (against Stanford and Cal) this weekend.”