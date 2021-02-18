University of Washington
UW Huskies routed by Stanford in 79-61 loss.
In a season filled with lopsided losses and disappointments, Washington’s 79-61 loss to Stanford on Thursday night felt particularly dire.
Stanford took control early, using a 20-5 run to transform an 8-8 tie into a double-digit lead. By halftime, the Cardinal were up by 10 points. And just 5 minutes into the second half, that advantage nearly doubled to 48-30.
Once Lukas Kisunas gave Stanford the lead for good on a free throw with 15 minutes left in the first, the game was all-but over. It didn’t help that UW guard Erik Stevenson, who had half (11) of UW’s first-half points, injured himself on a missed open layup just before halftime. He played just 6 minutes after the break.
The Huskies turned the ball over 6 total times in Monday’s win over Washington State, but they matched that amount just 8 minutes into Thursday’s loss. They finished with 20 and had more turnovers (12) at halftime than field goals (9). In a game where the Huskies struggled to score, that number was too much to overcome.
The Cardinal shot 31-of-54 (57.4%) in for the game, including 17-of-25 (68%) in the second half. Three Stanford players reached double figures — Oscar da Silva (18), Jaiden Delaire (15) and Daejon Davis (12).
Sophomore guard Cole Bajema had a team- and career-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting for UW. Stevenson didn’t score in the second half, finishing with 11.
