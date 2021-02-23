UW Huskies wrap up grueling stretch with three games in Arizona

Not even 48 hours after Washington defeated Cal on senior night, head coach Mike Hopkins sat down to meet with the media before boarding a bus destined for the airport.

By Monday afternoon, the Huskies will arrive in Arizona. They’ll play three games in the state — back-to-back against Arizona State on Tuesday and Thursday and the regular-season finale vs. Arizona on Saturday. When the last game ends, UW will have played eight games in 16 days.

“(The Pac-12 is) trying to get the games in, which we respect and want,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, it’s not the most competitive advantage piece for us, by any stretch of the imagination. Eight games in 16 days is a pretty tough feat, and then a lot of road games. It is what it is.

“It’s going to be another challenge during this time, but we’re going to do the best with what we have with it.”

The stretch, which also included five games in 10 days, resulted from rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 arranged the schedule, and Hopkins had no say in when — and where — the games were played.

First, a game at Washington State originally slated for March 6 was moved to Feb. 15 — the Monday before UW also played Stanford and Cal at home.

A match-up with Arizona State — canceled in December due to COVID-19 issues in the Sun Devils’ program — was then rescheduled for Tuesday. It was originally supposed to be a home game for the Huskies but will now be played at Arizona State ahead of Thursday’s originally scheduled game. UW will then close out the regular season at Arizona on Saturday.

“This year has been so fluid and so changing and then they try to change it back and we already have a schedule,” Hopkins said. “ASU has a lot of make-up games. The league did the best they could. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the best hand when they put out the cards.”

Hopkins said the most difficult part is the travel. UW went to Washington State last Monday before coming home to play Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday. Then, two days later, the Huskies were off to Arizona. It’s hard to squeeze in practice time.

“The most important thing right now is going to be on our legs and make sure we’ll have energy,” Hopkins said. “On our third game, we’ll be playing a team on their second game. We’re not going to complain about it. We’re going to move forward and use it to our advantage, put a little chip on our shoulder and maybe go a little deeper on the bench to save our legs.”

Hopkins already started lengthening his bench, using 10 players in the win over Cal and 11 in the loss to Stanford a game before.

The Huskies also didn’t practice on Sunday. Hopkins said they’ll watch film and do some shooting once they arrive in Arizona, but they won’t have a full practice before Tuesday’s game. Luckily for UW, the system is already in place this late in the season.

“It’s just are you going to be mentally prepared, physically prepared to go out and play some really good teams on the road?” Hopkins said. “It’s hard to win on the road, anyway, but it’s what they gave us.”

Hopkins compared the schedule to the NBA, where teams will often face opponents back-to-back. And if there’s one perk to the design, Hopkins said, it’s the strategy at play.

“You kind of see the adjustments that are made,” Hopkins said. “It’s a chess game, back-and-forth. I think it’s going to be a real interesting opportunity, but something that’s new. It’s almost like when you play in the NIT and they change the 3-point line. It’s something new. It’s going to be really cool, I think.”