UW Huskies fall just short in second game against Arizona State

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) drives past Washington guard Jamal Bey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Head coach Mike Hopkins compared this week’s back-to-back games against Arizona State to a chess match.

After losing to the Sun Devils by 33 points on Tuesday, it was up to Hopkins to make the right adjustments to give the Huskies a chance in Thursday’s match. Hopkins made the right moves, and UW had every opportunity to win until the game’s final seconds.

But it was Arizona State who came through down the stretch, going 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the closing minute to seal a win. UW went 1-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line in the final 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

UW trailed by 20 at halftime on Tuesday, but the score was tied on 39 at the break on Thursday evening. The score stayed close in the second half, with seven lead changes, four ties and neither team pulling ahead by more than eight points.

UW shot 11-of-27 from the 3-point line.

With 4:10 remaining, Quade Green gave UW a 70-69 lead with a transition layup, but Remy Martin responded with a 3-pointer to give Arizona State a 72-70 advantage. Green then came up with a steal and was fouled in transition, but he missed both free throws. The Huskies finished just 7-of-14 from the line.

Green responded with another steal, finding Cole Bajema on the fast break for a layup that tied the game at 72 with 2:02 left. After an Arizona State turnover, Marcus Tsohonis missed a short jumper. The Huskies retained possession on a jump ball, but Jamal Bey then missed a three coming out of the timeout.

Alonzo Verge Jr. then hit two free throws at the other end to put the Sun Devils up 74-72 with with 58 seconds left. Tsohonis then missed a three and Kimani Lawrence grabbed the rebound for Arizona State. After a foul on Hameir Wright, Lawrence made two foul shots to put the Sun Devils up four, 76-72, with 42 seconds left.

UW didn’t score for the rest of the game as Arizona State closed out the win with two more free throws and a layup from Lawrence.

Four players finished in double figures for UW: Green (16), Jamal Bey (14), Erik Stevenson (13) and Bajema (11). Martin had 31 for Arizona State while Lawrence had 21.