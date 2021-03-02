Here’s the UW Huskies 2021 football schedule

Head coach Jimmy Lake runs through the purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

After a COVID-19 disrupted 2020 season — one where Washington played just four games — the Huskies are hoping to return to a normal football schedule this fall.

A full slate of games was released on Tuesday morning, with UW scheduled to open at home against Montana on Sept. 4. The Huskies will then travel to Michigan (Sept. 4) before finishing their non-conference schedule against Arkansas State (Sept. 18).

The Huskies will open Pac-12 play at home against Cal on Sept. 25. A bye week is scheduled for Oct. 9. UW will host Oregon on Nov. 6 and Washington State on Nov. 26.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Sat., Sept. 4 – MONTANA



Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan



Sat., Sept. 18 – ARKANSAS STATE



Sat. Sept. 25 – CALIFORNIA



Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State



Sat., Oct. 9 – bye week



Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA



Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona



Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford



Sat., Nov. 6 – OREGON



Sat., Nov. 13 – ARIZONA STATE



Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado



Fri., Nov. 26 – WASHINGTON STATE



Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game (at Las Vegas)