Chambers Creek Park hosting Pac-12 Cross Country Championships for first time

The Class 2A girls race begins at the Westside Classic district cross country championships held at the Chambers Creek Properties Central Meadow in University Place, October 28, 2017. phaley@thenewstribune.com

The Pac-12 Cross Country Championships will take place at Chambers Creek Park for the first time on Friday with Washington serving at the host school.

Bellarmine Prep 2016 grad Jack Yearian, now a senior running for the Oregon Ducks, competed in races at Chambers multiple times in high school. Yearian was a five-time 4A track and cross country state champion for the Lions.

“It’s always a good experience,” Yearian said. “It’s a really cool place to run. Beautiful scenery. After they had the 2015 U.S. Open there, it adds an aura to the venue, in my opinion.”

Spectators aren’t permitted, but the men’s and women’s races will air live nationally on the Pac-12 Network. Yearian said his dad will be in attendance, taking photos for Dyestat, a running publication. Yearian hopes his familiarity with the course will produce a strong race-day result.

“I’m just really excited to get back on a course I’m familiar with,” he said. “Coming into college, you’re running in parts of the country you’ve never been to most of the time. It’s nice to run on a course that I’m super familiar with and have loved to run in the past.”

While cross country is typically held in the fall, this season was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means athletes are balancing the cross country and indoor track seasons simultaneously.

The women’s race starts at 11 a.m. and the men’s race is at 12 p.m. Both races will be followed by a short awards ceremony. Colorado is the defending team champion on the men’s side, while Stanford won the women’s championship last season.

There are four Pac-12 men’s teams ranked in the top 30 nationally — UW (9), Oregon (10), Stanford (12) and Colorado (13). On the women’s side, six teams are nationally ranked — Stanford (4), Colorado (8), UW (9), Oregon State (21), Oregon (24) and Utah (26).

The UW men’s and women’s teams both opened their seasons on Feb. 1 at the Silver State Collegiate Invite at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It was their first meet in 437 days. The men’s team finished third behind BYU and Northern Arizona, then the top-two ranked teams in the NCAA. The women’s team finished fourth behind three ranked teams.

The women’s team then competed in the Battle Born Challenge on Feb. 19, where it finished sixth in the team standings behind teams all ranked in the top 16. The Huskies were led by freshman Naomi Smith, who placed 14th overall in the 6k course.

Yearian took 20th place in the 2019 Pac-12 cross country champions at the Western Oregon University Ash Creek Preserve. Normally, Oregon’s team competes in some national invitationals prior to the Pac-12 championship race. This year, they’ve run two local races in Eugene. Yearian said he’s excited to compete on a hometown course.

“I grew up running around in the area, training there, racing there a couple times,” he said. “(Chambers hosting the Pac-12 championship meet) was always something that had been floated around. It sounded like that might not happen. I was super excited when I got added to the schedule.”

Could he top his 20th place finish from the last Pac-12 championship race? Yearian said he won’t focus on that.

“I don’t have a specific place goal,” he said. “To better than I did last year. Just run up there with the lead guys, have the best showing that I can. That’s all I can ask for.”